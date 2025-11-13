Kai Trump’s Next Big Move Has Everyone Talking – And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Kai Trump has signed with the University of Miami’s women’s golf team. This is a new milestone for Donald Trump‘s granddaughter for her sports career. Kai’s career has earned her several endorsements and NIL deals. She has also landed trading-card deals. University of Miami head women’s golf coach Janice Olivencia has high hopes for Kai Trump.

As a coach she went on to praise her competitive spirit and called her a strong multi-sport athlete. She added that Kai is very committed, and she’s aware of the attention that she brings being a Trump. Moving from junior tournaments to a top college program, Kai is quickly becoming one to watch. This could also bring in more online trolling for Kai.

Olivencia told the Mirror US, “Kai will bring tremendous energy and excitement to Miami. She’s very committed to her growth, both as a player and as a person. Her emphasis on development will continue to lead her to new heights.

The 18 year old granddaughter of Trump, Kai Trump received a ‘sponsors exemption’ to make her LPGA debut today in Florida. She said her Grandpa will be unable to attend because “He’s running the world right now, so a little busy” Like her grandpa – delusional & not good enough. pic.twitter.com/P9WU70CJtv — Donaldo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Stornoway_Cove) November 13, 2025



Kai has big goals for Canes Golf with the work ethic to match.” Earlier, Kai Trump participated in AJGA, South Florida PGA circuits and Srixon Medalist Tour. Her signing also coincided with her opening at the NCAA Division I.

As for the golfing talents, she is a powerful hitter but needs improvement in the short game. This next big move will test her talent and determination to make a name in the field. However, she has proven herself several times, as she was second in the 2025 Major Championship at Village Golf Course and the 2024 Martin County Junior Open.

Besides, she was third at the Lost City Golf Club. Another one of the achievements was being in the top ten finishes at the Cognizant High School Invitational and the Martin Downs Medalist Tour event.

Kai Trump hits a massive birdie on a Par 3 in her LPGA Debut 🔥👇🏼 This is for all the people that said she only got in because of her last name She can play! pic.twitter.com/pPDprCCHN5 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 13, 2025



Her play helped her school team win four straight district titles, and she posted a scoring average of 78.25. Kai will be competing in the $3.25 million tournament, LPGA’s Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club, starting on Thursday.

Her current spot is at 641 in the Rolex AJGA and 1,083 in the universal ranking. After her new milestone and contributions from the coach, her ranking could significantly improve.