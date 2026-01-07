Kai Trump on That Viral Barron Trump and Joe Biden Moment and What She Knows About It

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, recently opened up on life, dating, politics, and more during her appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. During her appearance on the show, Kai Trump was asked about the viral Barron Trump-Joe Biden moment at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony last year.

At the ceremony, Barron Trump was filmed shaking hands with Joe Biden, and he was seen whispering something into his ear. The moment went insanely viral. During the podcast, Kai Trump was asked, “Although he’s quiet, he’s always next to the President, he always seems to be in the vicinity of something going on. Do you know what Barron said to Joe Biden in his ear?”

Kai Trump answers what Barron Trump said to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/1Sd8ajZUpW — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) January 7, 2026

Kai Trump replied, “To be honest with you, I have no clue. I’ve actually never asked him. I remember seeing that video on Instagram, and it was obviously in my feed, all about the inauguration stuff.”

Kai recalled her initial reaction when she chanced upon the Barron Trump and Joe Biden video on her social media feed. “Then I see that video, and I’m like ‘Wait, like what happened? What went on?’” she said.

In a segment of the podcast, host Logan Paul asked Kai Trump jokingly, “You don’t think he said something like ‘You’re going down b*tch a**,” To this, Kai instantly replied, “Knowing Barron, he definitely did not say anything – I don’t think anything bad at least.”

When the video surfaced in January last year, several lip-readers tried decoding what Barron Trump might have told Biden. However, the closest people got to decoding it was the bit where Melania Trump told her son Barron, “Try to be nice.”

Barron Trump had a message for Biden at his Fathers inauguration. Barron Trump knows. pic.twitter.com/jex3Kn9JaB — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 25, 2025

However, in an interview in November last year, Eric Trump made an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, where he mentioned what Barron might have said to Joe Biden. Trying to recall what Barron might have said, Eric said on the show, “It was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right,” Eric Trump said, adding, “‘Congratulations and best of luck to you, or something very respectful’.”

Eric Trump went on to explain why Barron must have said something polite to Joe Biden, adding, “Barron’s young, he’s not, like, old enough to be a j–k and get away with it. If you were a j–k at 18 years old, you’re like pompous and like a p—k, right? Yeah, he’s a little shy, but Barron’s smart as hell.”

“And they had all these, they had all these like lip-reading experts, and they just, you know, and they’re like, ‘Barron just told Biden to go f[expletive language] himself,’” Eric continued. “So one night, I’m very close to Barron, I love Barron to death, one night I call Barron, I go ‘Buddy, what did you actually say?’ And he goes, it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right, you know, ‘congratulations and best of luck to you,’ or something like that, something very respectful,” said Eric Trump.

Meanwhile, Kai Trump, a golfer, heralded 2026 with a bunch of round-up pictures from 2025, and she summed up the year with these words: “2025 was such a big year. From my grandpa becoming President, to starting my senior year of high school, making my LPGA debut, and going all in on YouTube – it’s been a year I’ll always remember. So grateful for everyone who’s been part of the journey.”