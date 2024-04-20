Justin and Hailey Bieber Arrive Separately for Dinner Date, Fans Convinced They Are Living Apart

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have confused fans with their on-and-off PDA amidst divorce rumors. After a recent spotting, fans are convinced that the couple is living apart. The speculations grew stronger when a video of them arriving for dinner separately went viral. The clip showed the Yummy hitmaker arriving alone at the Madeo Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, California, earlier this week.

Justin appeared glum as he rocked casual street-style black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a red and white baseball cap. On the other hand, Hailey was observed pulling up to the eatery in a different car. She was dressed in casual attire donning jeans, a hoodie, and a red cap. Later, while leaving the restaurant, Justin briskly moved in the opposite direction as Hailey paused to chat with friends. They parted ways without a hug or a kiss goodbye.

As per The US Sun, fans analyzed online their strange date and compared the Biebers with the infamous Smith couple, "I saw a comment that said maybe now 'they’re dating' which is something they never got to do before jumping into marriage. This is crazy that they couldn't make it work anytime they dated before. This just gives Jada and Will Smith vibes," the original post read. "Do they even live in the same house..." one fan wondered while another suggested that the former supermodel and Sorry singer had been "living separately since last year."

The Biebers attempted to silence rumors about their romance over the weekend by cuddling up in front of thousands of people at the Coachella music festival. The lovely moment was however short-lived as they chose to spend the next two days with friends instead. The Baby hitmaker looked serious after the festival, and Justin's fans expressed their concerns over the same. "Justin Bieber needs a hug," a concerned fan wrote. "Poor baby. What is he going through right now?" inquired another. "Divorce is not an option for them as it goes against their religious beliefs. They're working on their marriage," a source close to the couple said.

"Nobody’s moved out, but occasionally they are spending time apart by staying with family and friends, but they are really keen to stay together," the insider added. Meanwhile, other insider reports suggest that Hailey is 'struggling' and desires to live alone while they work things out. As per The US Sun, the Beauty and a Beat singer has recently purchased a $16 million spacious seven-bedroom mansion in the Madison Club gated community. The couple also possess a $25.8 million mansion in Los Angeles' exclusive neighborhood of Beverly Park. Justin is rumored to have been spending his time in the new mansion while Hailey continues to stay at their L.A. home.