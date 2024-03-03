Lindsey Graham Once Called Trump a 'Race-Baiting, Xenophobic, Religious Bigot' in Resurfaced Video

A video of Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina angrily denouncing the probable Republican presidential candidate has emerged recently after the audience jeering at Graham during former President Donald Trump's victory address on Saturday night became headlines. In the clip, Graham criticized Trump as a 'race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot' who didn't 'represent my party' when the 2016 presidential campaign first began. Still, he eventually turned into a dependable friend and regular golf partner for the senator.

As reported by The Daily Mail, in the CNN interview, Graham attacked Trump's strategy for dealing with the danger posed at the time by the Islamic state in the Middle East. He said that Trump's rhetoric was increasing the number of ISIS recruits and putting US servicemen at risk overseas. However, less than two weeks after the interview aired, Graham dropped out of the primary.

Recently, the former President gave a victory speech in the state of South Carolina after he easily beat Nikki Haley in the GOP primary. At the occasion, he expressed gratitude to Graham, the state's. Senator. But unfortunately for the congressman, he was met with loud boos and taunts.

Lindsay Graham booed at Trumps victory speech tonight



Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/j392yPlhy0 — Rob (@_ROB_29) February 25, 2024

Trump introduced Graham to the crowd, "When I'm in trouble on the left, I call Lindsey Graham, and he straightens it out so fast." The former POTUS also tried to hush the audience by constantly waving his hands and telling them to stop booing. He then gave Graham the space to speak in the hopes that he would calm the rowdy mob. Graham quickly realized that a sizable portion of the Trump audience was not playing around, with several of them chanting 'traitor.'

Oh my! Tons of booing for Sen. Lindsay Graham after Trump introduced him on stage! Trump chuckled. "He's a good man, come up here." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 25, 2024

Graham said, "This is the most qualified man to be president [of the] United States. And let it be said that South Carolina created the biggest political comeback in American history." He then adopted a groveling demeanor in an attempt to win over the crowd by saying things like, "Just calm down for a second. I think you’ll like this." When Trump later took the platform, he stated, "You know you can make mistakes on occasion. Even Lindsey down here, Sen. Lindsey Graham." Trump, in a humorous voice, added, "We’re gonna, we’re gonna love him. We’re gonna love him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Trump is expected to secure the nomination even though he may face up to four criminal trials in the coming months. He also won convention delegate races in Iowa and New Hampshire. For Trump, winning the South Carolina primary is very encouraging. The majority of Republicans who emerged victorious in the Palmetto State primary have gone on to secure the party's candidacy; among them are Trump, George W. Bush, and Ronald Reagan.

Haley, however, isn't giving up. Haley declared her intention to continue running, expressing concern that Trump would not be able to defeat President Joe Biden. She told the crowd, "America will come apart if we make the wrong choices. This has never been about me or my political future. I am a woman of my word. I'm not giving up this fight."