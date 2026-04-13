Politics

Judge Tosses Donald Trump Lawsuit Over Epstein ‘Birthday Card’ Against Wall Street Journal

Published on: April 13, 2026 at 12:27 PM ET

Federal ruling finds no “actual malice” as Trump’s $10 billion defamation case collapses.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Judge throws out Donald Trump lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal.
Trump's lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday card thrown out. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The note reportedly included a crude drawing and the message: “May every day be another wonderful secret.” President Donald Trump has denied authoring the Jeffrey Epstein letter and insisted the signature was not his.

The Wall Street Journal had not published the photo.

“This complaint comes nowhere close to this standard,” Gayles wrote in his decision. “Quite the opposite. President Donald Trump argues that this allegation shows that Defendants acted with serious doubts about the truth of their reporting and, therefore, with actual malice. The Court disagrees,” he added.

The article in question centered on a letter allegedly written by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 for the disgraced financier’s 50th birthday. “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” the note read, adding, “A pal is a wonderful thing.” The message was reportedly written within the outline of a woman’s body.

Judge Gayles stated that Donald Trump has until April 27 to file an amended version of the lawsuit if he chooses to continue pursuing the case against the paper. Donald Trump’s legal team has reportedly already signaled plans to refile the lawsuit over the Jeffrey Epstein birthday card.

When the story first surfaced, the Trump administration strongly disputed its authenticity. “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal proves this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

“President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” her statement continued, criticizing the report as “fake news” tied to the “Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

 

 

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