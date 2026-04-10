Hunter Biden is once again claiming he lacks the funds to cover mounting legal bills—even as he publicly floated the idea of a U.S. tour with a YouTuber that would feature a potential “cage match” against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The financial stress comes from unpaid legal bills related to celebrity attorney Abbe Lowell. Hunter Biden retained Lowell as his attorney during his federal tax and gun investigation. Lowell’s law firm Winston & Strawn LLP sued Biden for breach of contract in the Washington D.C. court, in June 2025 for nonpayment, the New York Post reports.

56 year old Hunter Biden challenges Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to a “cage match.” Very odd. pic.twitter.com/0OstadHwj4 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) April 9, 2026

As recently as December, former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden indicated that his total legal expenses across multiple cases could reach as much as $15 million. “Neither we nor our client know the ultimate amount owed,” Biden’s current attorney, Barry Coburn, stated in court filings submitted Monday in D.C. Superior Court, as an April 9 deadline loomed for producing discovery materials.

As of March 2026, Hunter Biden and the law firm still had not reached an agreement on the exact figure, leading to a request for judicial intervention to resolve the dispute. The disagreement centers on documentation, including emails and records, that could clarify what “portion” of the total remains unpaid.

Coburn emphasized Biden’s financial struggles in the filing, writing, “Our client is impecunious. We have not engaged a billing consultant or forensic accountant to review the bills, just as we have not engaged an e-discovery vendor. We cannot afford it.” He added that Hunter Biden is currently living outside the United States and is unable to “pay his current lawyers.”

Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and son Beau were reported to have been present in Cape Town in March and May 2025 with Secret Service protection. Whether he has taken up permanent residence there, or elsewhere overseas, is unknown.

This is not the first time Biden has faced issues with unpaid legal fees. He had previously fallen behind on as much as $6.5 million owed to another former attorney, Kevin Morris, known for representing the creators of South Park.

« Je suis partant à 100 % » : Hunter Biden veut se battre avec Donald Trump Jr et Eric Trump, les fils de Donald Trump dans une cagehttps://t.co/4Mw9fMU0sf — kalina K Aber 2 (@KalinaAber) April 10, 2026

Kevin Morris previously told House committees investigating Hunter Biden’s finances in January 2024 that repayment could have taken many forms. According to his testimony, Hunter could have done “any number of things” to settle the debt — even joking that he could “come over and wash your car for the rest of their life.”

A Republican investigation found records showing that almost $30 million landed in accounts connected to the Biden family from Hunter’s international business activities while and after Biden served as vice president.

The new court filing in D.C. was announced hours before Hunter announced a cross-country book tour through parts of the Southwest United States with Andrew Callaghan, the creator of Channel 5. In the tweet, Hunter hinted at a cannibal fight between Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“And if he can’t, I’m still coming,” Hunter Biden added. It remains unclear whether would be compensated for any appearances or potential fights tied to stops in cities such as Phoenix, San Diego, and Albuquerque.

Over the Easter holiday, members of the former first family appeared together in a photo later shared on Instagram by Ashley Biden, showing them gathered in California.

Meanwhile, previous court filings tied to other legal matters indicate that Hunter’s financial situation has significantly deteriorated since his father left office, with his net worth reportedly taking a sharp downturn in the years following the end of the Biden administration.

Hunter Biden wrote in March 2025 court documents that his finances had taken a nosedive. Since December 2023, he had sold just one of his abstract paintings for $36,000. Biden reported lower royalties from book sales. Beautiful Things, published in 2021, sold 3,200 copies during one six-month period in 2021, before dropping off to just 1,100 during a similar period later that year.

Hunter further claimed that a $3 million rental home his family occupied in Malibu was rendered “unlivable” following the Palisades Fire wildfires. However, photos from the area appeared to show the property largely intact, even as surrounding homes were destroyed.

At the height of his financial success, Hunter brought in nearly $1.5 million after his father, Joe Biden, won the 2020 election and during the early years of his administration. It remains unclear whether he has earned money from podcast appearances, including one with Andrew Callaghan, where in July 2025 he launched a profanity-filled tirade against George Clooney and others who criticized his father’s 2024 re-election bid.

Meanwhile, the former President—who is represented by Creative Artists Agency—has reportedly been seeking lucrative speaking engagements, asking for as much as $300,000 per appearance. Still, a source told The Post in April 2025 that he was “having trouble booking gigs.”

Hunter’s attorney Barry Coburn declined to comment on the situation, while Abbe Lowell did not respond to requests for comment. Whether Donald Trump’s sons will take Hunter Biden up on the cage match dare, remains unknown.