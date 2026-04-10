Politics

Hunter Biden Cites Financial Struggles, Challenges Trump’s Sons to “Cage Match”

Published on: April 10, 2026 at 3:19 PM ET

Mounting legal debts, declining income, and a bizarre fight challenge collide as Hunter Biden says he can’t afford his own attorneys.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Hunter Biden is broke, allegedly left America, and challenging Donald Trump Jr. to a cage fight.
Hunter Biden is broke, cannot pay his attorney fees, and challenging Donald Trump Jr. to a cage fight. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Hunter Biden is once again claiming he lacks the funds to cover mounting legal bills—even as he publicly floated the idea of a U.S. tour with a YouTuber that would feature a potential “cage match” against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

As recently as December, former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden indicated that his total legal expenses across multiple cases could reach as much as $15 million. “Neither we nor our client know the ultimate amount owed,” Biden’s current attorney, Barry Coburn, stated in court filings submitted Monday in D.C. Superior Court, as an April 9 deadline loomed for producing discovery materials.

As of March 2026, Hunter Biden and the law firm still had not reached an agreement on the exact figure, leading to a request for judicial intervention to resolve the dispute. The disagreement centers on documentation, including emails and records, that could clarify what “portion” of the total remains unpaid.

Coburn emphasized Biden’s financial struggles in the filing, writing, “Our client is impecunious. We have not engaged a billing consultant or forensic accountant to review the bills, just as we have not engaged an e-discovery vendor. We cannot afford it.” He added that Hunter Biden is currently living outside the United States and is unable to “pay his current lawyers.”

This is not the first time Biden has faced issues with unpaid legal fees. He had previously fallen behind on as much as $6.5 million owed to another former attorney, Kevin Morris, known for representing the creators of South Park.

Kevin Morris previously told House committees investigating Hunter Biden’s finances in January 2024 that repayment could have taken many forms. According to his testimony, Hunter could have done “any number of things” to settle the debt — even joking that he could “come over and wash your car for the rest of their life.”

“And if he can’t, I’m still coming,” Hunter Biden added. It remains unclear whether would be compensated for any appearances or potential fights tied to stops in cities such as Phoenix, San Diego, and Albuquerque.

Over the Easter holiday, members of the former first family appeared together in a photo later shared on Instagram by Ashley Biden, showing them gathered in California.

Meanwhile, previous court filings tied to other legal matters indicate that Hunter’s financial situation has significantly deteriorated since his father left office, with his net worth reportedly taking a sharp downturn in the years following the end of the Biden administration.

Biden reported lower royalties from book sales. 

Hunter further claimed that a $3 million rental home his family occupied in Malibu was rendered “unlivable” following the Palisades Fire wildfires. However, photos from the area appeared to show the property largely intact, even as surrounding homes were destroyed.

At the height of his financial success, Hunter brought in nearly $1.5 million after his father, Joe Biden, won the 2020 election and during the early years of his administration. It remains unclear whether he has earned money from podcast appearances, including one with Andrew Callaghan, where in July 2025 he launched a profanity-filled tirade against George Clooney and others who criticized his father’s 2024 re-election bid.

Meanwhile, the former President—who is represented by Creative Artists Agency—has reportedly been seeking lucrative speaking engagements, asking for as much as $300,000 per appearance. Still, a source told The Post in April 2025 that he was “having trouble booking gigs.”

Hunter’s attorney Barry Coburn declined to comment on the situation, while Abbe Lowell did not respond to requests for comment. Whether Donald Trump’s sons will take Hunter Biden up on the cage match dare, remains unknown.

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