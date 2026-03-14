Joy Behar’s Issues With Donald Trump Go Way Back Before He Became The President

The View fame Joy Behar has often made headlines for her feud with Donald Trump. When it comes to making honest statements about the President and his politics, Behar is not the one to shy away even if it means some serious beef with Trump himself.

However, interestingly, Behar was not always as anti-Trump as she is now. Being a New Yorker herself, she was familiar with the Trump family even before he became the President. She did not, like many of Trump’s celebrity acquaintances, have any idea that he would go ahead to become a politician and eventually the President.

In a 2018 interview on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber, Behar said, “Who knew he was such a psycho? I liked the guy in a way. It was like, ‘Oh, he’s a New York character.’” While Behar having a good opinion of Trump is quite surprising, what is even more shocking is that she was a guest at Trump’s second wedding to Marla Maples that happened in 1993. She later clarified that she was not directly invited and only happened to know someone who was on the list.

Joy Behar on Donald Trump: “He’s eroded civil rights, he’s erasing history, he’s wrecking the economy, and he’s alienating us from our friends in NATO. And all because he’s not getting his award. That is what will get us into WWIII because his ego is involved” pic.twitter.com/BkD4n32hCp — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 20, 2026

However, Behar attending Trump’s second wedding did not stop her from making jokes on his hair. Given how Trump has always been way too concerned about his hair and looks, Behar’s joke was naturally not taken well. In a 2013 interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Behar talked about how her joke on Trump wearing a wig led to legal troubles for her and her team.

Reading out the letter that she got from Trump’s lawyers, Behar read, “Trump is livid about the comment Joy made on air yesterday. He does not wear a wig. She can come over to the office and pull it and see for herself that it won’t come off.” Funnily enough, Trump appeared on The View and even let Behar ruffle his hair to show her that it was real. However, while it might seem that the President was eventually fine with the joke, in reality he was still not fond of Behar.

Talking about the same on Late Night with Seth Mayers, Behar said, “I then make a few more jokes about him and his hair — now he hates me again. And he puts me in his book that I have no talent.”

Joy Behar on Donald Trump’s SOTU: “I was physically ill from it and more nauseous than usual watching him. The way he was demonizing immigrants made me sick. What makes this country great is that we welcomed immigrants in this country” pic.twitter.com/aOhsLr0iqa — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 26, 2026

Besides Trump, Behar also appears to be critical of his wife, the First Lady, Melania Trump. When Melania had announced her anti-cyber bullying campaign, Behar appeared hugely skeptical and cynically pointed out, So my question is if she wants to fight cyberbullying, shouldn’t she delete her husband’s Twitter account?”

She dragged Trump into this because the President is well known for attacking people on his social media and Behar and her team had also previously been virtually attacked by him. Trump had also slammed the ratings of The View, something he has done with other comedy shows as well, especially the ones that dare to criticize him.

Despite her long running feud with Trump, Behar has not stopped putting her views forward regarding the current administration and the way the country is being run currently.