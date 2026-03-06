Elisabeth Hasselbeck ‘Isn’t Afraid’ To Go After Megyn Kelly On ‘The View’ Despite Joy Behar Warnings

Elisabeth Hasselbeck made it clear she is not backing down from a heated clash with Megyn Kelly after the former Fox News host criticized her remarks about U.S. troops killed during the escalating conflict involving Iran and Israel.

The exchange erupted during Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s appearance on The View, where the former co-host addressed comments made by Megyn Kelly that sparked a heated debate about the war and the sacrifices of American service members.

During the discussion, Elisabeth Hasselbeck defended her position and made it clear she had no hesitation confronting Kelly’s criticism.

“I’m not afraid of Megyn Kelly,” Hasselbeck said while responding to the backlash surrounding her earlier comments.

BREAKING: Elisabeth Hasselbeck eviscerates Megyn Kelly claiming 6 U.S. Service Members Died ‘for Israel.’ “How dare you Megyn Kelly! How dare you tell a military person who has sacrificed their lives for our nation in our uniform what they died for.”

pic.twitter.com/O8JLRfUAMs — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 3, 2026

The dispute began after Elisabeth Hasselbeck addressed the deaths of American troops amid the growing conflict in the Middle East. Her remarks quickly drew a response from Megyn Kelly, who questioned the framing of the situation and suggested the conflict should be discussed more carefully given the lives lost.

As the debate intensified, Elisabeth Hasselbeck doubled down on her willingness to challenge Kelly’s perspective publicly. “I’m happy to go after Megyn Kelly on this,” Hasselbeck said during the segment, indicating she was prepared to defend her stance despite criticism.

The tense exchange prompted reaction from fellow The View co-host Joy Behar, who appeared to caution Elisabeth Hasselbeck about escalating the feud.

Joy Behar warned that confronting Megyn Kelly could quickly turn into a highly public confrontation given the outspoken nature of both women. Despite the warning, Elisabeth Hasselbeck signaled she had no intention of backing down from the argument. “I’m not afraid of Megyn Kelly,” she repeated, emphasizing that she was prepared to debate the issue openly.

The conversation centered on comments Megyn Kelly made about the deaths of U.S. troops connected to the conflict involving Iran and Israel. Kelly had previously questioned whether American lives were being lost in a conflict that some critics argue may not directly involve the United States. Elisabeth Hasselbeck pushed back against that framing, arguing that the sacrifices of American service members must be acknowledged and respected regardless of political disagreements.

The heated moment on The View quickly spread across social media, where viewers debated the exchange and the broader question of America’s role in the growing Middle East conflict.

“The View” guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck slams Megyn Kelly for disrespecting American troops after she said, “I don’t think those four servicemembers died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel.” “Number one, Megyn Kelly’s clip that we ran before… pic.twitter.com/JqtlpaFkP7 — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2026

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is no stranger to heated debates on The View. She originally joined the panel in 2003 after gaining national recognition as a contestant on Survivor and quickly became known as the show’s conservative voice during a time when most of the panel leaned left politically.

During her decade on the program, Hasselbeck frequently clashed with co-hosts including Joy Behar and Rosie O’Donnell over issues ranging from foreign policy to domestic politics. Her willingness to push back against opposing viewpoints helped turn several of those moments into widely discussed television showdowns and established her reputation as one of the show’s most outspoken personalities. Elisabeth Hasselbeck ultimately left The View in 2013 before moving to Fox & Friends, but her return appearances often revive memories of the fiery debates that once defined her tenure on the panel.

Megyn Kelly herself has recently broken with some conservative voices over the war, raising concerns during her own show about whether U.S. troops should be placed in harm’s way in the escalating confrontation. Those comments have drawn both support and criticism from commentators across the political spectrum.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s appearance on The View highlighted how the debate over the conflict has spilled into television studios and public discourse, with major media figures openly clashing over the issue. Despite the disagreement, Hasselbeck appeared unfazed by the criticism or the prospect of confronting Kelly directly.

“I’m not afraid of Megyn Kelly,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck said again during the segment, reinforcing that she was prepared to continue challenging the former Fox News host over the issue. The moment added another chapter to the long-running tradition of fiery debates on The View, where political and cultural disagreements frequently play out in front of a national television audience.