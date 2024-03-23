Joy Behar Teases Gisele Bündchen For Her Young Looks After Returning on 'The View' After 20 Years

Joy Behar remarked that Gisele Bündchen is challenging the notion of aging. The supermodel made a return to The View on Thursday morning to discuss her new cookbook. Behar, a longtime cohost, noted that despite it being two decades since Bündchen's last appearance on the show, the supermodel's appearance remains unchanged, as reported by PEOPLE.

Behar commented, “She was last on the show 20 years ago...You know what, Gisele. The b**ch still looks the same," while turning towards the audience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Bündchen has been busy in New York City promoting her book Nourish, which features a collection of meals and stories, including some of the hearty and healthy dishes she prepares for her family at home. Despite her busy schedule, she always maintains a glamorous appearance.

During her promotional appearances, she wore a belted white turtleneck sweater dress with a camel-colored coat, and a black turtleneck with a midi-length denim skirt and tall black boots for her appearance on the morning show.

Throughout her journey, Bündchen has made significant strides in her path toward inner growth and healing. Sharing the same during her visit to The View, she said, “I had severe depression and panic attacks in my 20s. But I had no idea that it was correlated with my lifestyle and food was a big part of it."

According to InStyle, she added, "It had been over a year and a half, and I was going to all the specialists. I wanted to feel better. I didn't know what to do." In the end, Bündchen opted to consult a naturopath for advice who recommended dietary changes as a way to bring about positive changes in her life.

Gisele Bündchen Teased by Joy Behar as She Returns to The View 20 Years Later: 'The Bitch Still Looks the Same!’ https://t.co/xIUSAsJMwF — People (@people) March 21, 2024

Following her adoption of meditation, yoga, and breathwork, Bündchen began to observe a change within herself. She said, “After having a year and a half of what I would say [was] one of the worst times in my life, everything changed. Like, I became a different person. I started practicing meditation. I started practicing yoga. I started practicing breath work."

She now aims to inspire others to adopt grounding rituals, which are interestingly the fundamental principles in her cookbook, Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul. She said, "It's about having simple foods. I see my body as a temple. I don't want to feel sluggish after I eat. I don't want to have a stomach ache or be constipated."

She added, "My whole goal is to live the longest I can living the best life that I can." As fans are mostly aware of her glamorous life, Bündchen made it a point to share her struggles, hoping her words will resonate with others facing similar challenges.

She has been a prominent figure in the headlines, particularly after her divorce from Tom Brady in 2022. Bündchen also talked about her fitness regimen, which includes weightlifting, cardio, and outdoor activities like surfing, swimming, and horseback riding, according to Marca.