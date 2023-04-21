Jessica Simpson's Latest Glowing Selfie Proves She Is "Aging Backwards"

Jessica Simpson is making headlines with her stunning pictures lately; the With You singer has been flaunting her svelte figure and high-fashion choices. In a recently shared selfie, the 42-year-old looked voguish in a black coat with a faux-fur collar, while she sat in her car and smiled for the camera. She accessorized the outfit with statement necklaces and styled her blond hair in loose curls. Her perfect pout was accentuated with pink lip gloss, and she completed her makeup look with highlighter, rosy blush and fake eyelashes. Simpson captioned the alluring post, “Somedays ya just have to feel your intention and let it shine."

According to Page Six, fans instantly started commenting on the post appreciating her looks. “This is the early 2000s Jessica and I’m here for it,” one fan commented. Another chimed in, “Still looks 21, beautiful.” Her admirers were clearly impressed, and they kept their messages short and sweet, with one follower writing, “Motherrr,” and another simply commenting, “Slayyyyyy.”

This is not the first time Simpson has made heads turn with her bold fashion outfits. Earlier this month the Irresistible singer rocked the leather pants look while on her way to JFK Airport. The skintight Unravel outfit was accessorized with towering Versace platform boots ($1,725) gold aviator sunglasses from the same label ($345), and an emerald green cropped jacket. She paired this with chunky bracelets, stacked rings and necklaces, including two thick crosses around her neck. “There’s no expiration date to a dream,” the popular songstress captioned the Instagram photo highlighting the airport ensemble.

The Open Book author also showed off her toned physique in a yellow mini dress by Rebecca Vallance earlier this month. The mother of three, who has been married to former football star Eric Johnson, 43, since 2014, has been candid about her weight loss journey with her fans over the years. “I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie,” Simpson told referring to her daughters.

Opening up about her weight loss journey in an exclusive with Extra, Jessica said, “I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.'”

“I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.” Simpson continued. “I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually."