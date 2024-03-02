When Joy Behar of 'The View' Suggested Donald Trump Should Move To Saudi Arabia

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 4, 2023. It has since been updated.

The View co-host Joy Behar has some 'good pieces of advice' for the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. During an August 2023 episode of the popular hot topics and discussion TV show, the 80-year-old asked if it was possible for the indicted Republican leader to negotiate a political deal and live a life of exile in Saudi Arabia.

"What about making a deal? Behar asked panelist Sunny Hostin, who is also a lawyer and a legal correspondent for ABC. "What if he makes a deal with Jack Smith? He says, 'Look, I’m going away. I’m moving to Saudi Arabia.' Wouldn’t that be good?"

As the live audience cheered over her comment, Behar added, "Just go away. I don’t even care if he goes to jail," she continued. "I don’t have it in my heart to punish the guy. I just want him to go away and stop ruining my country."

BILL BARR BELIEVES TRUMP KNEW HE LOST ELECTION: As former Pres. Trump is expected to be arraigned today in D.C. for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, #TheView co-hosts react to his former attorney general's comments. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/8rLTDzXGoM — The View (@TheView) August 3, 2023

As per Decider, Hostin agreed to the suggestion and explained, “I think there are certain prosecutors that would offer him a plea agreement without time if he would agree to never run for public office again anywhere.” Moderator Whoopi Goldberg added, "He’s never going to do that."

As per OK Magazine, following the discussion, Hostin paused to read a legal note: "Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the 2020 election." To which the veteran panelist quickly added, “And go away! I don’t even want to see him in The Enquirer.” Earlier during the political discussion, Hostin had explained that Trump was in a tricky position with the law closing in on him, “Most people aren’t allowed to go to Mar-a-Lago with a little ankle bracelet. Like, they just go to jail and then they wait for their appeal,” she said.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by John Lamparski

In Trump’s case, Hostin contemplated, “How do you protect him? Do you put him in solitary confinement? It’s a very difficult situation.” She added, “We’ve never had a constitutional crisis where the president is currently under indictment,” while Behar sarcastically gave her piece of advice over Trump’s alternative to legal custody, “Maybe they should put him in a room with just us.” Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House Director of Strategic Communications under the Trump administration, replied, “I don’t know who would break first!”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney

Meanwhile, Virginia's Democratic senator Tim Kaine while appearing on the show ABC This Week, has stated that the 14th Amendment can ban Trump from contesting for the public office in 2024. According to Kaine, “'There’s a powerful argument to be made' for barring Donald Trump from the presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office."

As per the Live Mint, The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution has a post-Civil War “disqualification clause" that bars anyone from holding public office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."