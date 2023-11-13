Here's How CNN Panelists Reacted to Donald Trump's Possible Second Term as POTUS

Former President Donald Trump is amid serious legal peril given his four indictments, ongoing Civil Fraud Case Trial, and the upcoming Classified Documents Case. Although his legal team is solely focused on working towards a quick resolution, only time will reveal Trump’s final fate at the end of this. Nevertheless, he seems to be staying very true to his motto of “Never Surrendering” even amidst stressful circumstances. The former President is also gearing up to hopefully go head-to-head against a Democrat candidate for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections which is set for next year. While he may have his own set of hurdles to deal with on this journey, Trump did discuss his prospects if he came to power as President next year. Upon reflection of this, panelists on CNN shared their respective thoughts on the matter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Also Read: Trump ‘Calls for Sunlight’ as He Pushes to Broadcast His Washington Election Subversion Trial Live

In a recent interview with CNN, Trump listed some of the many things he’d do when and if he got back into power. He said, “If I happen to be President, I see somebody who’s doing well and beating me very badly I’d go down and indict them.” After a brief pause to ponder, he continued and mentioned that if he would resort to such an action then the person allegedly opposing him would be “you know out of business”.

Trump quickly clarified that he wasn’t just referring to his business endeavors but also to those of his fellow rivals, who are also competing for a fair shot at becoming President. “They’d be out…They’d be out of the election.”

At this juncture, one of the panelists hit a quick pause to the interview by stating seriously, “Those aren’t flippant haha remarks. Like, that's insane.” Another one quickly chimed in by stating to “take him [Trump] by his word and claimed to believe in everything Trump said he’d allegedly do if he were to transition into President once more. Furthermore, the panelists argued by referring to Trump’s first reign in office years ago.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s ‘Badass’ UFC Entrance Was Ruined by a Vulgar Gesture From the Crowd

Donald Trump is publicly threatening to indict his political enemies on trumped up charges in the event he retakes the White House in 2024.



Trump is a traitor to everyone in this country and can NEVER hold any type of leadership in government EVER!



pic.twitter.com/BXWsFxqdge — Skyleigh Heinen (@Sky_Lee_1) September 11, 2023

In addition, she believes that Trump wouldn’t often “call for the prosecution of political enemies” and went on to name a few names from the political field who are competing with Trump. The panelist then added Bill Barr’s name to the mix and said that he was someone who had a certain “line” that he wouldn’t cross. Upon carefully listening, a third panelist entered the conversation with another perspective on the subject.

Also Read: Nikki Haley Takes Dig at Donald Trump, Says 'Drama And Chaos Follow Him'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

This panelist noted, “That’s why we have to be really careful about who and how we pick our Presidents.” Following Trump’s plans for re-election, the panelists agreed with “taking him for his word” but argued about the possibility of the former President “weaponizing the Justice Department”. Lastly, he discussed his ‘campaign promise’ being “If you vote for me, this is what I’m gonna do to the Justice system.” Trump has yet to issue a comment on the panelists' discussion concerning their reaction to alleged plans if he were to regain power in the office.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Kevin McCarthy Says Joe Biden is in a "Worse Situation" Compared to Donald Trump

Donald Trump Vows To Eliminate the 'Radical Left' From the US in Veterans Day Speech