Journalist Exposes ‘Obvious Evidence’ of Donald Trump’s Declining Health – Presses White House on ‘What Else’ They’re Hiding

“It’s time” for the press to ask deeper questions about President Donald Trump, says journalist Garrett Graff. In his recent column, he raised concerns after Trump disappeared from the limelight for nearly six days. While many conspiracy theorists pushed the rumor that Trump is dead, the White House quickly stepped in to debunk the false rumor. However, Graff and many spectators believe that Trump isn’t keeping well, and a serious conversation is needed about this.

Garrett Graff, a former editor at Politico, clarified that his column doesn’t intend to fuel conspiracy theories, but rather to ask important questions and “lay out visible, obvious evidence.”

For instance, when Trump’s bruised hands were noticed, White House blamed it on aspirin use and handshaking. But Graff believes, “There’s reason to believe there’s more to it than that.”

He explained that the bruising is on both hands, while only one hand is used to greet people. He also questioned why Trump is taking aspirin so frequently, as his hand is bruised on most public appearances.

Trump mocked the disabled; mercilessly mocked Biden's health, stopping short of extending mere human decency to him when Biden shared his stage 4 cancer diagnosis! Yet here he is: physically rotting in front of the whole wide world to see! Nature has a way of dealing with nasties pic.twitter.com/GSNwWgHam3 — '#Phil – Au -Sophie' (@JoLassm) August 26, 2025

The journalist’s concerns further triggered as Trump remained away from the public eye since last Tuesday.

“Trump takes off for one of his golf resorts the first chance he can nearly every weekend of the year, and yet he’s just choosing to spend an extra-long holiday weekend hanging out at the White House? Why?” he wrote as he wondered, “Is his medical team wanting to keep him closer to top secure medical facilities?”

In his column, he also talked about Trump’s appearance on August 22 at the Oval Office. Trump wore a hat and no tie as he remained seated at his desk. Interestingly, all those who joined him didn’t wear a tie either. Graff thinks there was some planned coordination to avoid focus on Trump.

The journalist said that although he has no medical degree, the obvious pieces of evidence should be enough for the press to dig deeper. He pointed out that Trump’s ankles are visibly swollen, which led the White House to release a “minimal explanation and dismissively saying that after evaluation, the medical unit diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a leg vein issue.”

Trump’s ankles are extremely swollen 😬 See Putin’s for comparison. pic.twitter.com/dtzxWi2CL7 — Nick Freiling (@NickFreiling) August 16, 2025

He raised suspicion over the diagnosis as it was just Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who made the announcement, while the White House physician didn’t take any questions from the press. Moreover, no information was given about when exactly Trump was diagnosed and what treatment he is undergoing!

“What else is the White House not telling us about the president’s health?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Trump and his administration have been leaving no stone unturned to make people believe that he is perfectly healthy. After his bizarre disappearance last week, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Never felt better in my life.”

Prior to this, Vice President JD Vance told USA Today, “The president is in incredibly good health.”

“He’s got incredible energy,” he further added. Vance added that he’s “very confident” that Trump will complete his full term. However, if something were to happen to him, Vance stated that he’s ready to step up.

For now, we can only hope for the White House to be more transparent when it comes to the President’s health, or a major media outlet that could launch a full-blown investigation and uncover the complete truth!