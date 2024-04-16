Journalist Claims Donald Trump 'Simply Surrendered to Our Enemies' and Did Not Deter Iran

In light of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, former lawmaker and senior political analyst for CNN, Adam Kinzinger, slammed Donald Trump's approach on the matter. Kinzinger posted a short clip on X and asserted that "Donald Trump did NOT deter Iran. In fact he simply surrendered to our enemies. Quit rewriting history."

Critcizing Trump's presidential policies he added, "Trump did nothing. Do you remember when they attacked the Saudi oil field with a massive barrage? Trump responded by, that's right. He didn't do anything." Describing Trump as 'weak', the former Republican critic claimed that the 2024 GOP frontrunner knows nothing about foreign policy.

Emergency video: Donald Trump did NOT deter Iran. In fact he simply surrendered to our enemies.

Quit rewriting history.



— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) April 14, 2024

Kinzinger began his video by saying, "I'm seeing everybody, well people like probably Marjorie Taylor Greene...J.D. Vance and other people on the Twittersphere and the media saying things like, you know, Donald Trump was doing such a great job of deterring Iran. Here are some quick reminders. Okay, we killed Soleimani. Good job. I actually give Trump credit for that. That was a good hit." But, he pointed out, how Iran responded by launching missiles at a U.S. base in Iraq which caused 'traumatic brain injuries' to many soldiers.

He continued, " Remember Donald Trump said, oh, they're just some headaches. Yeah, not to those people. It's serious. How did we respond to that missile barrage against our base? We did nothing. Do you remember when they shot down a hundred million-something-dollar drone, which by the way is not like a little drone. It's about the size of an airliner. And we responded by, oh, that's right."

He added, "Do you remember when he said we were going to leave the Kurds behind? Remember when he kept talking about leaving Syria and leaving Syria to Iran? Yeah, let's be clear about Donald Trump. I have my disagreements with this administration, but let's quit pretending Donald Trump was anything but the worst foreign policy president of my generation because he was." Kinzinger also argued that Trump gave Russia and Iran 'everything they needed', "just absolutely surrendering American interest around the world."

Kinzinger asserted, "He didn't get us in any other war. Yeah. It's really easy not to get into a war if you just surrender everything. So let's quit rewriting history on Donald Trump because he was not some master of foreign policy. He was a weak, small, tiny man who was scared to death. That's all." As per Newsweek, Kinzinger's verbal attack on Trump comes after the Republican leader's declaration during a Pennsylvania campaign rally, that if he had been in office, the incident would not have occurred, placing the blame on President Joe Biden. "I want to say God bless the people of Israel— they're under attack right now," Trump said, as reported by the Washington Examiner. "That's because we show great weakness. This would not happen. The great weakness that we've shown is unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office."