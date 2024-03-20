Former GOP Governor Says Trump ‘Sent Out a Call to His Supporters’ To Have a ‘Reprise of Jan 6’

Christine Todd Whitman, the former New Jersey Governor, dismissed claims that Donald Trump's warning of a 'bloodbath' for the nation if he lost the election was misquoted and taken out of context. The former Republican governor appeared on MSNBC's The Sunday Show to share her thoughts on the business mogul's extreme remarks over the weekend.

According to Raw Story, a White House correspondent claimed that it was obvious Trump's remarks were not just limited to the auto sector as his supporters claim. "So Governor Whitman, you know, he loves to mush a lot of stuff in what he says, then his campaign says he was only joking or it was taken out of context or, he wasn't talking about violence on the country. I call B.S. on that. Am I wrong?" host Jonathan Capehart asked. "You are absolutely right," Whitman said without mincing her words. "That is B.S. on that."

Former CIA officer on Trump's threats there would be a 'bloodbath' if he doesn't win: The fact that this is now the norm is deeply troubling. Members of the GOP should call Trump out when he uses this rhetoric, but that's not the case. They're just too scared pic.twitter.com/DjFY6SBTRB — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 19, 2024

The former governor instead asserted that Trump was 'definitely sending a call to his supporters to have a reprise of January 6th.' She added, "Even worse, when he says bloodbath, that means more of the weapons we saw on January 6th," explaining that "it's appalling to have an ex-president, former is for someone who just left, ex is for someone who was beaten and taken out of the White House, an ex-president of the United States to say that, and follow it up with it would be the end of elections as we know them."

Whitman also pointed out that Trump is 'being very clear on what he plans to do if he's back in power,' cautioning voters with a dire warning. "Shame on us if we ignore this. It happened back in the 1930s when a fellow called Hitler wrote Mein Kampf, and he said exactly what he was going to do. Trump isn't writing a book, but he's telling us exactly what he's going to do," Whitman explained.

The Hill previously reported that the former President and his allies seem to be 'pushing back' on the criticism Democrats have given about this comment. Trump's remarks over the weekend provoked uproar, with many believing the former President was threatening to use violence akin to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, should he lose to President Biden in his race for re-election. “It’s clear this guy wants another January 6,” Biden wrote on X after the blood bath comments gained popularity. “But the American people are going to give him another resounding electoral defeat this November.”

ABC: Donald Trump's speech over the weekend was dark and menacing. He started it off by paying tribute to the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6 and called them 'patriots.' Trump called immigrants 'animals' and said there will be a 'bloodbath' if he isn't elected pic.twitter.com/BEo7wVyk1q — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 18, 2024

Democrats were quick to assert that there was no reason to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, given that the real estate mogul is still in court for his alleged attempts to manipulate the 2020 election, which also resulted in the rioting at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They argued that Trump's invitation to his followers to march to Washington for a 'wild' event and his reference to the trial's inmates as 'hostages' while praising rioters as 'patriots' is unbecoming of an ex-President.