Ex-Gop LT. Governor Slams Trump Saying ‘There’s Not a Big Enough Shower’ to Wash out His Stench

A former top GOP official advised former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley against endorsing former President Donald Trump, speculating that the party would need to undergo a dramatic transformation if Trump were to lose the presidency once again, comparing him to a bad smell one can't shake off.

During a CNN appearance, Former Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan maintained that President Joe Biden was a poor choice for Democrats, but he rued the possibility that his party would again choose Trump, negating any of Biden's advantages.

"The next seven months are going to be absolutely brutal watching facts, figures, and evidence come out that Donald Trump lied and tried to coerce people to do awful things," he said. "I mean, we're going to watch this continue to play out," he said, per Raw Story.

When Trump attempted to reverse Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia, Duncan was the lieutenant governor of the state; and this attempt of Trump and his allies is currently the focus of thirteen accusations related to conspiracy and racketeering. In addition, Trump is charged with four counts of federal election subversion, 40 counts of withholding classified material, and 34 counts of paying hush money to an adult film star. He disputes all of these allegations.

Nikki Haley should hold out and not endorse trump for when he finally falls with all his sycophants and when the smoke clears maybe just maybe it will be her time. — Dan Guachione (@1sounddept) March 6, 2024

According to Duncan, Haley could argue that the party should take a different course and decline to support Trump for a reason. "I think Nikki Haley has to continue doing what she's done, that closing argument was spot on," he said. "She's done exactly what she needs to do, it needs to keep going. Because if I'm skating to where the puck is going in the Republican Party, Republicans are going to get beat, Joe Biden is going to limp his way into the White House again for a second term."

If Haley were to yield and give him her support, she would forfeit whatever influence she may have had to change the GOP in a post-Trump era. "So now we have a whole list of potential candidates that have endorsed Donald Trump and have to take a shower," he said. "There's not a big enough shower to wash Donald Trump off."

It’s going to take an entire generation to wash the Trump stink off this country — Garrypl (@garrypl) March 4, 2024

Duncan has been a vocal opponent of Trump and his views, having likened him to an "axe murderer" in the past, The Guardian reported. During an August 2023 CNN appearance, Duncan discussed the litany of indictments the former president has received.

“As Republicans, that dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles, telling us all the warning things we need to know,” Geoff Duncan said to the outlet. “Ninety-one indictments! Fake Republican, $8tn worth of debt [from his time in the White House], everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee, including the fact that he’s got the moral compass of a … more like an axe murderer than a president.”