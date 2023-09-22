Vivek Ramaswamy, a GOP candidate for president, disclosed the citizenship status of his parents and how it influenced his own ideas on immigration policy should he win. In a lengthy interview he gave to NBC News on September 21, Ramaswamy acknowledged that his father is not a citizen of the United States. Ramaswamy was naturalized as an American citizen by birthright thanks to his mother, who became a citizen after he was born in the country.

“He did not [take a citizenship test]. And that’s a choice that he has made for familial reasons,” Ramaswamy said. “But my mother did,” he added, explaining that she took a test and completed the process after Ramaswamy was born. “And I think that every immigrant who comes to this country in order to become a full voting citizen has to do the same.”

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Ranks Second Most Popular Republican Presidential Contender After Donald Trump: Poll

On the campaign trail, Vivek Ramaswamy frequently highlights the immigration and naturalization journey of his family to support two divisive policy proposals: stripping citizenship from and deporting people born in the country of undocumented immigrants and denying 18- to 24-year-olds the right to vote unless they pass a civics test. “I want to be very clear about this. I think that birthright citizenship does not and should not apply to the kids of parents who entered this country illegally,” Ramaswamy added in the interview. “Here’s the policy we’re going to apply — this is where I’ve been clear — the kid of illegal immigrants and the families who came here undocumented have to be returned to their country of origin,” he said.

NEW: Vivek Ramaswamy told NBC his father did NOT take the U.S. citizenship test – while reiterating his belief that all immigrants should have to take the test to become legal citizens.



Said his father decided not to take the test for 'familial reasons.' — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) September 21, 2023

Children of immigrants born in the United States are entitled to citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Ramaswamy, despite having become a citizen due to that policy, explained that he wants to do away with that, per Washington Examiner. "So, I want to give you my full perspective on this issue because I will acknowledge this is a difficult question, and what makes this a difficult question is that many people who are in this country illegally are still good people who came here for a better life for their family," he explained his stance.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Seen Distributing Myanmar-Made Hats Days After Promising He Won’t Use Them

Interestingly, Apoorva, Ramaswamy's wife, also immigrated to the United States. They had 2 kids in the United States after she got married to Ramaswamy in 2015. "I think the only way we’re going to be able to stand as a nation really committed to the rule of law is to behave in a manner that actually means it," Ramaswamy said to explain his policy. But I think that we will provide a path back through legal, meritocratic immigration for those who have demonstrated themselves to be law-abiding contributing citizens of this country," the Republican candidate went on.

TRUTH: a serious approach to declaring independence from the CCP requires not just onshoring production to the U.S., but *expanding* trade with our allies as well. China has both the world’s greatest reserves of rare earth minerals (40% of the world’s total) & also *imports* more… pic.twitter.com/2Zu0wnJXPG — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 21, 2023

Also Read: Biotech Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy and Surgeon Wife Hold Contrasting Views on COVID-19 Vaccination

Ramaswamy, 37, is the youngest candidate competing for the Republican presidential nomination, taking on the likes of former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and others. Ramaswamy commanded an overwhelming lead over all candidates in a New Hampshire poll of potential Republican primary voters. Although with 39% of the same group's support, Trump still keeps his lead.

2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attempts to answer why people think he's "annoying": pic.twitter.com/l6fxyjBIfx — The Recount (@therecount) September 17, 2023

More from Inquisitr

GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s Wife Says He Is Not Used to 'Not Being the Boss'

Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Cursed’ by Witches Online After He Joined TikTok