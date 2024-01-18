In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce engaged in some lighthearted banter that took an unexpected turn when the subject of fellow NFL star Jonathan Owens, husband to gymnastics legend Simone Biles, came up. The humorous conversation took place on Wednesday's episode, when the Kelce brothers addressed Travis' nomination for Athlete of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, per Page Six.

Jason, the soon-to-be-retired Philadelphia Eagles center, started the debate by teasing Travis about the nomination, asking why Simone Biles made the list but her boyfriend, Owens, did not. Travis, 34, answered with a giggle, expressing surprise at his own nomination and casting some shade at Owens, 28, saying, "Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess."

This subtle jab comes less than a month after Owens made news for his controversial remarks about being the better "catch" in his relationship with Biles. Owens attracted criticism in December 2023 for claiming he had never heard of the seven-time Olympic winner when they met on the celebrity dating app Raya. Despite evidence to the contrary on social media, Owens maintained his story during a Vanity Fair interview, claiming he was unaware of Biles' gymnastic abilities.

Owens' comments, particularly his claim that "the men are the catch," drew backlash on social media, with many doubting his awareness of and attitude toward his wife's incredible accomplishments. Biles, on the other hand, defended Owens, affirming their love for each other and dismissing the criticism with a "for life" comment on his Instagram post.

Travis, a two-time Super Bowl champion, added a touch of self-deprecating humor by questioning his own nomination, attributing it to his hosting of Saturday Night Live and not mentioning how his relationship with music sensation Taylor Swift may have influenced his notice.

Oooo the tea is piping hot! 🫖 Travis Kelce & his brother Jason ✨may✨ have called out Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, in the best way. 🍿🤭#TravisKelce #JasonKelce #SimoneBiles #JonathanOwens pic.twitter.com/33xmc75hmL — Etalk (@etalkCTV) January 17, 2024

The Kelce brothers have a history of friendly banter and competition, as their mother, Donna Kelce, has pointed out. In an interview with People, she revealed that the brothers have a fun rivalry, adding, "I know they’re always jabbing at each other to mention who’s the best."

Travis' rise to prominence, both on and off the field, has been a source of debate. According to insiders close to the sportsman, his high-profile relationship with Swift has also contributed to his career, in addition to his podcast and Super Bowl titles. Despite this, Travis' inner circle claims that he isn't using his relationship for popularity, but they do appreciate the fortunate timing of their union.

Travis has “been playing the fame game for a long time now,” a source told In Touch Weekly on January 11. “His success didn’t come out of nowhere.” The insider stated that Travis isn’t “using her for fame.” “But there’s no denying the timing was perfect. Their relationship pushed his plan into overdrive,” the source added.

