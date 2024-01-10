Jonathan Majors, in his first candid interview after a jury convicted him guilty of assaulting and abusing his ex-girlfriend, stated that he was "shocked and afraid" after hearing the conviction. Majors refuted claims that he hurt his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari physically in the interview with ABC News that was partially shown on ABC's Good Morning America on January 8. He admitted he was "reckless with her heart but not her body."

Major's ex, Jabbari, said that Majors had assaulted her in March of last year during an altercation in a vehicle ride in Manhattan. Both sides claim that Jabbari took hold of Majors's phone when she noticed a text message that said, "Oh, how I wish to be kissing you," and thought it was from another woman. Both of them were seated in the rear of an SUV at the time. Majors, according to Jabbari, struck her face and twisted her arm behind her back as she sought to reclaim the phone, fracturing her finger and cutting her behind the ear.

In a split verdict in December 2023, Majors was found guilty on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but not guilty on two charges of assault and aggravated harassment. "I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based on the evidence, based on the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?" the actor opened up about how he felt about the verdict when it came out.

Majors feels that race could have played a role in the way the jury perceived him. "From my experience, from my point of view, a young Black man in any situation with anyone honestly, if the authorities get involved in any way, there's going to be conversation, conflict, trauma," he said.

Prosecutors said throughout the trial that Jabbari suffered from a "manipulative pattern of psychological abuse" and physical assault by Majors, which culminated in the SUV incident. Text exchanges played aloud during the trial revealed that in September 2022, Majors begged Jabbari not to go to the hospital over a suspected head injury. According to reports, Majors texted, "It could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something."

When asked during the interview how Jabbari got those injuries if he didn't cause them, Majors said, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.” Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki and was being built up as a significant antagonist in the franchise, was dropped by Marvel Studios hours after the guilty conviction. Majors said to ABC News that once Marvel let him go, his “world stopped,” sharing, “It’s like, you work so hard for things,” he said. “And then, you know, it’s done.”

