Jon Stewart Offers Blistering Post-Debate Critique of Biden, Says POTUS is ‘Becoming Trumpian’

In a blistering critique, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart drew comparisons between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Stewart attacked the current president on an episode of The Weekly Show for how he handled the backlash against him following his highly criticized June 27 debate performance against Trump, which caused many Democrats to panic and call for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race, per USA TODAY.

Jon Stewart accuses Joe Biden of "becoming Trumpian" and blasts Democrats "omerta" for insisting Joe Biden's mental state isn't a problem amidst calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/zQMam5x2LU — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 11, 2024

Stewart claimed that Biden, in repeatedly saying that he would not withdraw from the race, acted like Trump. "Rather than coming out and becoming Trumpian and saying, 'You think someone else could hold NATO together? They could never. Only God can tell me to get out of the race,'" Stewart said. “If he were to come out and say, ‘Here’s my team. Here’s how we hold the line’ — but we’re not seeing any of that,” Stewart continued.

“Nothing that’s been done inspires any confidence, other than the fatalism of, ‘It is what it is, and this is what we’re stuck with.’ And that’s the part that I think has degraded people’s trust in institutions and the government from the get-go. That’s a problem,” the host said, as per Variety. Stewart, who referenced Biden's remarks from an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, was also incensed at the White House's response to the 'visceral' outcry from voters following Biden's 'shocking' performance in the presidential debate.

Jon Stewart's takeaway from tonight's Biden-Trump debate pic.twitter.com/blfuAAdew8 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2024

"Joe Biden has run on this idea of honesty and decency, but they have not been honest about the condition and the difficulties that he has been facing," Stewart said. "And so it undercuts one of the foundational arguments that they even have made." The comedian added, expressing his discontent with his preferred candidate, "I have been stunned and disappointed and angered by what I saw, and how I've been talked to that I didn't see what I saw."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

Biden, Stewart claimed, is experiencing 'cognitive decline' and that based on the performance the incumbent gave on the CNN presidential debate, there isn't a "job interview that you could have gone on... and gotten a job." Stewart also claimed that a code of silence known as 'omertá,' a phrase used by the Mafia, is being used to 'stifle what could be an incredibly productive conversation.' He then noted that Biden had previously 'suggested' that he would only run for president once.

“What do I do with my anger at a Democratic Party that honestly has put us in this rock and a hard place position? That wasn’t honest over this past year about what was happening internally at the White House. Was not in any way preparing the public for Kamala Harris. Wasn’t doing any of that. There was a—I don’t know if it’s complacency or deceit or whatever it was—but a Democratic Party that missed all of the threats that were coming their way and has left us vulnerable here,” the host said.