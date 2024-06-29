'The View' Host Demands Biden’s Removal Following Debate Performance: “I Feel Duped!”

During Friday morning's discussion of Joe Biden and Donald Trump's first 2024 presidential debate, The View co-hosts got quite worked up. Sara Haines was especially outspoken in her belief that the incumbent should immediately withdraw from the race due to his dismal performance. As reported by Mediate, Haines emphasized during the show, "It pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced."

She made it clear that she would prefer Biden to Trump in November, but she maintained that finding an alternative candidate was her best bet for defeating Trump. Democrats, Haines said, were being too indifferent to worries about the president's advanced age. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was once Trump's White House advisor, characterized the discussion as 'historically bad.' Griffin added, "I don't know people under 30 are going to turn out for either candidate after last night."

Griffin went on to say that, in light of the stories detailing Biden's rigorous preparation for the debate, she felt 'duped' by his staff. She said, "I feel duped! I feel like I’ve been told this guy’s doing gymnastics at night!" In addition, Griffin boldly predicted that Trump would defeat Biden in November if the Democratic candidate remains Biden based on this performance: "Mark my words, if it’s Trump versus Biden, Trump is going to win."

Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, was more measured in her criticism; she acknowledged that Biden lost the debate but just suggested that he should stand down. She remarked, "Maybe he needs to go, maybe he needs to be honest with himself and the American people. He can bow out at this time with grace and dignity." While many were demanding Biden's resignation, Ana Navarro was one of the few who continued to say, "I’ve known Joe Biden for over 20 years. I’ve never seen Joe Biden like I saw him last night. It is worrisome. But to me, until Joe Biden tells me he’s giving up, I’m not giving up on Joe Biden. To me, the binary choice remains the same."

Additionally, Joy Behar went on to say that the country is in an 'emergency situation' due to the two presidential contenders, but she emphasized that the concerns at hand should be kept in mind by the audience. She added, "What is on the line? Nothing less than the democracy we've enjoyed all these years. Nothing less than women's rights to tell you what their body should do, not some politician who thinks that a fallopian tube is a way to get to New Jersey."

Reportedly inciting 'deep panic' inside his party, Biden is determined not to withdraw from the race and will instead participate in a second debate in September. As reported by The Independent, speaking at a North Carolina campaign event on Friday, Biden unleashed his fury after his disastrous performance in the first televised debate the day before. Despite acknowledging his age and shortcomings, the president said he could do the job and referred to Trump as a 'one-man crime wave.' He also argued the stakes were too high.