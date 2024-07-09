Biden Assures Democrats He’s ‘Firmly Committed’ To Staying in the Race and ‘Beating Trump’

In a letter to congressional Democrats, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intention to run for reelection despite growing doubts about his competence and his campaign's sustainability. With the strongly worded letter, Biden attempted to allay mounting doubts about his viability to run as president. “I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Biden wrote, per Meidas Touch Network.

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign.



It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump. We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us,” Biden concluded. “It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”

Biden appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe shortly after the letter was made public, as part of a plan to carry out more “off-the-cuff,” unplanned engagements to ease apprehensions over his age, per CNN. “The reason I’ve been on the road so much, all over the country, while Trump is riding around in a golf cart, filling out his golf cart before he even hits the ball — but anyway, he hasn’t been anywhere in 10 days, I’ve been all over the country,” he said.

Biden went on in the interview, “And I’ve gone over the country for several reasons, one, to make sure my instinct was right about the party still wanting me to be the nominee. And all the data, all the data shows that the average Democrat out there who voted, 14 million of them who’ve voted for me, still want me to be the nominee.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charles McQuillan

The president proceeded to slam 'elite' critics within his own party, as he's ramping up ahead of a critical week for the Democrats. “I’m getting so frustrated by the elites. Now, I’m not talking about you guys, but by the elites in the party,” Biden slammed. “They know so much more. But if any of these guys don’t think I should run, run against me. Go ahead. Announce — announce for president. Challenge me at the convention.”

This week, the president will keep reaching out to Democratic legislators, a campaign official told CNN. For the first time since the June 27 debate, Democrats are holding a caucus, and attendance will be restricted to members only. Cell phones are not permitted. In an attempt to reassure House Democrats that their concerns are being taken seriously, Biden personally contacted about twenty Democrats in the week after his disastrous debate performance. He also had conversations with party leaders.