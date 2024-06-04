Joe Exotic's Bold Plea to Kim Kardashian 'Help Me Get Out of This Hell Hole'

Joe Exotic, the former Netflix star of "Tiger King," has publicly criticized Kim Kardashian for ignoring his pleas for help in securing his release from prison. The 61-year-old is serving a 21-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and recently revealed he may have lung cancer. Speaking exclusively to DailyMail from Santa Rosa County jail in Florida, Exotic vented his frustration with Kardashian, 43, for failing to respond to his requests for assistance. He insists he needs her influence, not her money.

"I've called Kim Kardashian plain out," Exotic said. "Am I too white for her help? Because all I need is her voice. I don't need her money. I don't need her to spend her whole life helping me do this. All I need is for her to pick up a phone and call the White House and say, 'Look, I'm behind Joe's movement. This is good. The system is messed up.'"

In 2020, Exotic wrote an open letter to Kardashian, asking her to call President Donald Trump to pardon him. More recently, he has reached out to Kardashian's family members, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, to gain their support.

"Please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole," he wrote on Instagram. His plea received over 10,000 likes and hundreds of responses within days. On Monday, he made a similar appeal to Kendall Jenner, asking her to reach out to Kim. "Have your sister reach out, please," he begged. "I want to show her the videos of them all admitting to perjury. She helps those wrongfully incarcerated, right?" as per Yahoo.

Kim Kardashian has become a prominent advocate for criminal justice reform in recent years. In 2017, she successfully fought for clemency for Alice Johnson, a non-violent drug offender. Kardashian's efforts led to a meeting with former President Trump, resulting in Johnson's release in 2018. She has since championed other cases, including those of Kevin Cooper and Julius Jones.

Exotic expressed admiration for Cardi B, who has supported him since his arrest. Cardi B set up a GoFundMe page to help him afford legal representation and has been vocal about his case.

"She's been my voice on and off out there this whole time," he said. "Out of Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and Kim Kardashian, Cardi B is the only one you have seen on the internet calling out the White House for funding two wars at one time and not taking care of American people that can't afford food. At least the woman has got some guts to face what the problem really is in this country" according to nbc15 news.

Now that you have a taste of what us normal people go through. And we are now both convicted felons running for office. Will you now talk to me so we can #fixthisshit pic.twitter.com/snZxERAmYG — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) May 30, 2024

Exotic is also running for president in the 2024 election. "It's going great," he said. "I had to change my political status to unaffiliated because the Democrats figured out how to kick me off the ballot. We're using me as the 'no' vote, the 'we're just sick and tired of voting for you people' vote."

Exotic described his current jail conditions as relatively comfortable. "Here at this county jail, if I could go outside, I would stay here until I went home. The food is not that good, but they have this thing called fresh favorites on Friday where people can order you a cheeseburger or pizza from the outside world. I had my first cheeseburger in six years!"

Despite his circumstances, Exotic maintains a positive relationship with his fellow inmates. "Everywhere I've ever been I've gotten along with everyone. No one has ever given me a problem - and it's not just because of who I am. It's because they know that I am fighting for their rights, too."