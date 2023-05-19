Alabama Barker's Fans Speculate Secret Feud with Kourtney Kardashian's Family Amid Clues

The world of celebrity gossip is abuzz with speculation as fans of Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker suggest hidden feud with her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian's famous family.

As eagle-eyed followers analyze social media interactions and connections, intriguing clues have emerged, leading to a wave of rumors and conjecture. While no concrete evidence has surfaced, the mysterious puzzle has captivated Alabama's devoted fan base, fueling a desire to uncover the truth behind the alleged discord.

Fans first noticed that some members of the Kardashian clan were not following Alabama on social media, particularly her step-aunts, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. However, Alabama still follows Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. This observation sparked theories of potential friction within the family, possibly linked to the infamous Jordyn Woods connection.

Fans drew connections between Alabama and Jodie Woods, the younger sister of Jordyn Woods, who was involved in a highly publicized scandal with the Kardashian family. Jordyn, who had been living with Kylie Jenner, was caught in a compromising situation with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and the father of her child. The fallout from the scandal led to the Kardashians severing ties with Jordyn and removing her as a model from their brands.

In March 2022, Alabama Barker and Jodie Woods were spotted dining at the renowned Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles, posting selfies on Instagram. Alabama captioned the post as "I.T. girls," which raised eyebrows among fans. Critics questioned the dynamics of Alabama's association with Jodie, especially considering Jordyn's previous connection to Kylie and Khloe's personal entanglements.

Fans of the Kardashians expressed their confusion and intrigue on a Reddit thread, as they grappled with the unexpected friendship between Alabama and Jodie. One fan even labeled the bond as "weird", contemplating the unusual connection between Alabama and Kylie's former best friend who was involved with Khloe's ex-partner, with Kourtney now being Alabama's stepmother.

Speculations and humorous remarks flooded the thread, with some jokingly suggesting that Kourtney might be ready to make a phone call, while others wondered how this unconventional dynamic would continue to unfold, as per The Sun.

Another element fueling speculation was Alabama Barker's recent decision to delete her provocative photo collection from her Instagram profile. This move surprised and concerned her followers, who had expressed disapproval of her revealing content in the past. Some fans criticized Alabama for sacrificing her childhood and urged her parents, Kourtney and Travis, to step in and protect her from potential negative influences.

After the temporary hiatus from Instagram, Alabama eventually returned to the platform, uploading new content. In an Instagram Story, she addressed the ongoing criticism, writing, "They hating on me crazy. I'm gonna keep going though."