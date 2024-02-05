Joe Exotic Begs Kourtney Kardashian to Draw Kim Kardashian’s Attention Towards His Prison Release

Convicted felon Joseph Allen Maldonado, also widely known as "Tiger King," was found guilty in January 2020 of planning a heinous murder-for-hire conspiracy against his rival as well as killing five tigers, for which he was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Exotic is now trying to grab the Kardashians' attention to seek relief from his prison sentence; he commented on a recent Instagram post of Kourtney Kardashian with her newborn son Rocky, saying, “Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole,” while referring to Kim Kardashian, who is a known prison reform advocate.

As per Page Six, his candid remark soon went viral and garnered over 9,000 likes but no response from the Hulu stars. However, this wasn't the first time Exotic reached out to the reality star. The animal abuser wrote to the SKIMS founder in December 2020, requesting her assistance in getting Trump to pardon him.

“I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart,” his written request read. “Please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and calling President Trump to look at my 257-page pardon,” Exotic added. This time, too, his conscious efforts were thwarted.

As per US Magazine, the famed Tiger King revealed that he had lost '57 years of his work' and that his 'mother has died and [his] dad is dying.' “Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff, and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I’m a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn’t do,” he continued while suggesting to Kim that 'no one even has to know you did it.'

In November 2021, Exotic was diagnosed with cancer, "Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with aggressive cancer,” he tweeted then while also adding that his longtime rival, Carol Baskin, 62, 'will have her party.'

As per The Mirror UK, few of the fans took the remark as a joke, while others spoke in support of Exotic. One fan asked, "Why do you think Biden would pardon you?" To this, Joe claimed: "Because I'm innocent go watch the 600 videos at JoeExoticUSA.com/tigertales they all admitted they lied and signed affidavits that have been filed with the courts."Since then, Exotic's sentence has been reduced by one year due to a federal appeals court ruling that the wrong sentencing guidelines were applied. However, he is demanding more. After being found guilty of two schemes to pay two different men to kill Big Cat Rescue owner Baskin, who also appeared in the popular television series Tiger King, the zookeeper is currently serving a hefty sentence.