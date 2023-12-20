Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Biden Faces Financial Scrutiny, Owes Over $5,000 in Taxes

President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, finds herself facing financial scrutiny as a recent tax lien reveals she owes just over $5,000 in income taxes dating back to 2015. The disclosure, gleaned from a tax lien docket obtained by Fox News Digital, sheds light on a legal claim imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County on Dec. 1. This claim secures unpaid taxes, interest, additions, or penalties on the taxpayer's property, whether real, personal, or both.

Hunter Biden owes over a million dollars in taxes, defied a lawful subpoena from Congress, and Ashley Biden owes over $5,000 in taxes. The Biden family is not above the law.⁰

The American people are sick of the double standard. pic.twitter.com/nUjOO1dfeK — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) December 18, 2023

The timeline specified in the lien spans from January 1, 2015, during Joe's tenure as vice president in the Barack Obama administration, to January 1, 2021, just days before he assumed the presidency. The lien underscores a financial discrepancy that has seemingly eluded public attention until now. Despite attempts to reach out for comments, both Ashley and her attorney have maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the Biden family's financial dealings, with Garrett Ziegler, founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo and a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, highlighting the irony of Joe's rhetoric on wealthier individuals paying their fair share.

Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud...



But, but, but, stop the presses, Ashley Biden owes Pennsylvania $5,000 in taxes!



The latest line of attacks from the GOP are against President Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, who they claim owes $5,000 in… pic.twitter.com/OIrrVf4Eig — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 18, 2023

While acknowledging that Ashley's tax issue is not on the scale of her brother Hunter's well-publicized troubles. Ziegler points out the apparent carelessness of the Biden family. He emphasizes the importance of exercising prudence. Especially when occupying the position of the first family and expressing concern over potential implications as the country approaches an election year. Ziegler's discovery of Ashley's tax lien occurred during a routine search in the Philadelphia County courthouse system. It revealed a pattern of financial challenges within the Biden family. He asserts that the findings are not politically motivated but rather the result of an unbiased investigation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Ashley was born on June 8, 1981. She is the youngest of Joe's children. Also, the only one shared with Jill Biden. Throughout her career, she has focused on social work, activism, and philanthropy. Her work with the Delaware Center for Justice has centered on criminal justice reform. Reflecting her commitment to social causes. In 2017, Ashley ventured into the fashion industry. She launched Livelihood, a charitable fashion brand, as per the Daily Mail reports. Despite her efforts to remain outside the political spotlight, she temporarily left her role at the Delaware Center for Justice in 2019 to support her father's presidential campaign.

Here is a copy of a tax lien from Philadelphia County, PA showing Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden owes roughly $5,000 worth of income taxes as of Dec. 1, 2023 (via @MarcoPolo501c3) @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/fkSMjyqm92 — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) December 18, 2023

The tax lien revelation comes amid other legal challenges faced by Ashley. It includes the theft of her diary and possessions during the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election. Two individuals pleaded guilty to this theft. Having stolen the items and sold them to the conservative watchdog group Project Veritas, we see the scrutiny on the Biden family intensifying. These revelations may prompt questions about financial responsibility, transparency, and the potential impact on the public perception of the first family.

