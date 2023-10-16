Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump in Third Quarter for Raising Funds in Campaigns

President Joe Biden appears to have made a resounding statement as recent reports for the Third Quarter earnings for both the Right and Left are officially out. Although former President Donald Trump has made an estimated $37 Million overall, Biden has seemingly managed to completely wipe the floor with how much he and the Democrats financially have in store in comparison to the Republicans.

In a shocking turn of events, data concerning the 2023 Fundraising for candidates from the Left and Right to compete in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections comes ahead of Sunday’s Filing deadline. What is even more astounding is how much President Biden and the Democratic National Committee have managed to amass despite Trump’s hat in the ring this year.

My fave graphic in months. This is a key ingredient to a successful re-election for @JoeBiden. @DNC and the campaign are just killing it.



More than $71M in the third quarter of 2023. Nearly $91 million in cash on hand, which is likely more than the entire GOP field combined. pic.twitter.com/nMDhvIi1Kt — Cristóbal Alex (@CristobalJAlex) October 15, 2023

According to ABC News, the DNC and Biden have reportedly collected $71 Million for the third quarter! A vast percentage of monetary funds have come from a great deal of 500,000 alleged anonymous donors who’ve wholeheartedly donated to Biden’s cause. The current figure is $14 Million more than what was expected when the team first started.

I can assure you that the majority of the funds raised originate from small individual contributions, such as five dollars here and ten dollars there, rather than coming from wealthy multinational corporations. — Mack Dem (@MackDem1) October 15, 2023

When it comes to the people who’ve been partially responsible for such a success, Biden’s campaign claimed that approximately 97% of these donations were submitted in the manner of small funds. In the sense that the aforementioned donors have generously donated money well below $200. Statistics from the previous quarter also reveal that the average money given by a person was capped at $40 and not more.

Democrats are indeed in a celebratory mood given it’s a big and celebratory win for them and of course Biden. To testify the emotions and feelings of Bden’s team and perhaps even the DNC, Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez offered an insight into her team’s happiness. “These numbers are a testament to one of our core objectives early in this campaign: raise the resources needed to run an aggressive campaign that will win in November 2024.

While the Democrats are rejoicing about this newfound victory, Trump and his team of Republicans are possibly thinking about seriously scoring a big win against them. Overall the former President has raised about $45.5 Million in the third quarter as per sources. His team made their debut in the third quarter with about $37.5 Million which is the remainder of the $45 Million from the second quarter, as claimed by Steven Cheung, a spokesperson from Trump’s presidential campaign.

Donald Trump received a staggering $45.5 million in fundraising for the third quarter.

This is $10 million more than he raised in the second quarter. Of the $45.5 million, over $37.5 million is cash on hand.

Another $36 million is designated for use during the primary elections. pic.twitter.com/otKbjH8ZG8 — Mary Lou Cutter (@certainlee3) October 6, 2023

Multiple sources claim that his campaign has mooched off from the money received via his legal affairs. Despite being the first President in US history to be criminally charged, Trump has still managed to stay true to his motto: “Never Surrender!” His next move to overcome Biden’s overwhelming victory is to be highly anticipated.

