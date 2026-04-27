Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Widow’ Joke About Melania Trump Sparks Backlash — Netizens Call It ‘Sick and Tasteless’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is in the spotlight again for making a controversial joke about First Lady Melania Trump. The popular media personality mocked the former model’s appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) on April 25.

The highly publicized event, held annually since 1921, was cut short after a shooting caused panic and chaos, and new questions and conspiracy theories about the Trump administration.

The gunman was later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who opened fire multiple times at the Washington Hilton. He is facing two charges and is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday.

According to The Irish Star, during a satirical monologue on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel said Melania Trump had the glow of an “expectant widow.” He referenced her upcoming birthday, saying she would likely celebrate as she always does—at home, looking out the window and reflecting on her life choices.

“Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Jimmy Kimmel said.

“You know, Melania’s birthday is on Sunday. She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?'” The former Academy Award host added.

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For those unversed, Melania Trump turned 56 on April 26, 2026. The Slovene-American former model and entrepreneur was born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. She first met Donald Trump in September 1998 at a Fashion Week party in New York City.

He was a well-known real estate tycoon who had recently divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, and often attended these gala parties in NYC. Melania was a model and very new to the United States, with a baggage filled with hope, passion, and a desire to succeed.

Little did she know her destiny was about to change after sparks flew between the couple. After a brief courtship, they married on January 22, 2005, at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, followed by a reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Furthermore, Jimmy Kimmel’s comments instantly drew criticism. Larry O’Connor, editor of Townhall, called Kimmel a “broken man” and tagged Disney in a post on X, suggesting the company had a concern to address.

Additionally, political analyst Link Lauren also condemned the joke about Melania Trump. He pointed out how mainstream media had allegedly fueled division for years without a clear agenda, calling it a ‘disgusting’ joke about Melania becoming a widow.

After the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and what transpired with President Trump, now they suddenly want to act shocked,” he said.

According to Mirror US, several other supporters also slammed Kimmel’s allegedly objectifying remarks and claimed they were not funny. “It’s not even inherently funny. You have to be deranged to laugh at that,” one social media user. Another user wrote, “sick and tasteless.” A third simply said: “He’s not broken. He’s evil.”

Jimmy Kimmel has long been known as a liberal-leaning talk show host for his iconic program since 2003, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC).

The 58-year-old has often campaigned for Democratic issues and publicly called out the functioning and ideology of several Republican figures, especially Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended in September 2025 following Kimmel’s comments about Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death on September 10, 2025.

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Kirk’s assassination in Utah shocked several MAGA members and raised questions about gun laws and safety across the United States. However, people were furious that Kimmel used the incident as “content” for his show.

However, the suspension didn’t stop Kimmel from expressing his stark concerns. Yet, the situation simmered down, and the show resumed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, following a six-day suspension by Disney’s ABC network.

President Donald Trump has responded to Jimmy Kimmel’s jabs on Truth Social and in interviews, calling him a “wacko,” “washed-up,” and even “the least talented” of late-night hosts among the credible others.