Jimmy Kimmel Loses It Over Trump’s Text to Norway’s PM, Says He Is “Crashing the Plane”

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump again on Tuesday. The host went after what he called Trump’s “[expletive] little” text to Norway’s prime minister, which he sent after being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize. The exchange was also part of Trump’s obsession with owning Greenland and added to the headache for U.S. allies before the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At first, the 58-year-old late-night icon marveled at the weirdness of it. “Our president sent a text to the leader of another country,” he said, as this alone would have been unthinkable not long ago. But the content of the message made it worse.

Trump sent the text on Sunday to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. In it, the U.S. president tied his frustration over the Nobel Peace Prize to his stance on global peace. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote.

In other words, he wants Greenland.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” pic.twitter.com/I69CNPu0ti — tridder 👑 (@tridder46290) January 19, 2026

Kimmel told us that the idea that Trump would even suggest geopolitical consequences because he didn’t get a medal was “unheard of.” He added there was “nothing to compare it to in the history of humankind.” He then gave his viewers an analogy of Trump “crashing the plane because the stewardess didn’t bring him a bag of peanuts.”

Kimmel then criticised Trump’s behavior as the result of unchecked indulgence. “This is what happens to children who get anything they want,” he said. He then said that Trump is like Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The Greenland fixation used to be dismissed during Trump’s first term, but now it has become very real. According to The Guardian, Trump’s threats over the Arctic island are a result of the Nobel snub. He is also floating the idea of more tariffs on European countries and isnt rule out the use of force. Meanwhile, European leaders are trying to de-escalate as trade war fears are back as well.

Kimmel also trolled Trump’s recent Truth Social rant, in which the 79-year-old president posted screenshots of personal messages from other world leaders. “It’s so interesting to read these, because they (…) tiptoe around this maniac,” he said.

This is nuts. World leaders are trying to do diplomacy. Trump is screenshotting and posting private messages from heads of state like it’s a gossip session. pic.twitter.com/qWhx38Zlqu — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 20, 2026

One of those messages was from French President Emmanuel Macron, who wrote, “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.” Kimmel agreed and quipped, “That makes 8.1 billion of us, friend.” The host also questioned why Trump would share these messages at all and compared his every exchange with world leaders to “talking to a chimp with a hand grenade.”

He also mocked an AI-generated image Trump posted showing himself alongside JD Vance and Marco Rubio in Greenland. Kimmel joked, “Even in an AI-generated image, JD and Marco are like, ‘Jesus Christ, what are we doing here?'”

Soon, Trump will address European leaders in Switzerland.

