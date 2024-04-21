Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Song Mocks Trump’s ‘Packed Scheduled’ With Court Dates And Financial Losses

The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, made light of former president Donald Trump's legal troubles, fundraising issues, and loss-making businesses, through a satire-filled song. “Trump is busy. He’s got fundraisers, he has meetings, court dates. His schedule is all over the place. If you’re having trouble keeping track, let me help you out," he quipped on the April 9 episode, as per HuffPost.

“Sunday: campaign. Monday: court. Tuesday: campaign. Wednesday: back to court. Thursday: campaign, raise some money. Friday: court case, lose that money. Fly to Florida, on the go. Doing taxes? How about no. Buy Truth Social’s failing stock, never post without Caps Lock,” the comedian tolled on his show. “Selling Bibles — only hope. Kind of like an orange Pope. Hats and sneakers, payment plan, pretty soon on Only Fans. Back to Florida, need vacay, wait for album, by Taytay. Need to fundraise, debt so big. Yell ‘the Powerball is rigged!’ New gag order, violate,” the song went on to ridicule Trump's election interference allegations, the debt he has accumulated, and the gag orders he receives, and immediately violates.

Jimmy absolutely nailed it tonight on Fallon! His song about keeping up with Trump's schedule had me in stitches. ���� #FallonTonight — EDWIN (@EDWIN232531) April 10, 2024

“Stormy turns down second date. D.C., New York, back to Florida, wear more makeup than Sephora. Here there here, the stock went lower, fixed your hair with a leaf blower. Bingbong dingdong having fun, stare directly at the sun,” Fallon continued, aiming at Trump's falling net worth and his 2017 gaffe when he looked directly at an eclipse, against all widely-known scientific advice.

As the song went viral last Tuesday and amused fans took to social media to commend Fallon on his spot on mockery. A user commented, "Awesome!! I love your show and now I love it even more! You couldn’t do it better!! It’s the truth of what is happening whether some like it or not." Another user appreciated Fallon, and wrote, "Oh my gosh! This is absolutely hilarious!!! Great job! @jimmyfallon." However, not everyone was pleased and slammed Fallon instead. Defending the host, a user wrote, "So many people triggered. God forbid the COMEDIAN does a comedy sketch."

Earlier in March, when Trump made many embarrassing remarks on the campaign trail, Fallon was unable to pass up the chance to poke fun at him. Fallon's team played the former president's campaign clips which showed him making incomprehensible noises at the end of his sentences. “Suddenly, Trump turned into a Spice Girl. He’s like, ‘I really wanna zig-a-zag-ahhh. It sounds like his brain got a flat,’” Fallon quipped on his show, according to HuffPost. “To make it seem like he meant to say that, they made it his new campaign slogan,” he added. Additionally, Fallon's team made a mockup of the slogan, which hilariously read, “Trump 2024 WI-RI-BI-GYU...AHHH.”