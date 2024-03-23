Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump on 'The Tonight Show' For His Desperate Plea of $464 Million Bail

Jimmy Fallon during the Thursday episode of The Tonight Show performed a parody commercial that had Donald Trump begging his followers to contribute $464 million. The parody comes in light of Trump's earlier statement where he confessed that he was having difficulty raising the necessary funds for his civil fraud conviction. A failure to meet the deadline which expires next week, would mean that New York Attorney General Letitia James will most likely start taking Trump's assets.

As reported by HuffPost, Fallon mocked the ex-president and said, "Many beautiful properties like this are going to be put out on the street unless you find it in your heart to donate a small sum of $464 million." Trump's attorneys previously grabbed media attention when they claimed that their client was having trouble affording his $464 million bail. Earlier this week, Fallon also made light of the fact that despite Trump's claims to be a billionaire, he lacks the funds to pay off his obligations from court.

Fallon quickly brought his unique take on the issue, quipping, "In his defense, how is a billionaire ever supposed to come up with half a billion dollars, you know? Come on, do the math."

Donald Trump on his $464 million bond in his civil fraud case: “This was a rigged trial...We have a lot of cash, and we have a great company, but they want to take it away.” pic.twitter.com/e3DD22N5Km — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) March 19, 2024

Thereafter, Fallon proceeded with his satirical barbs, painting a hypothetical image of Trump in court, turning over all of his assets, and the judge just nodding in agreement. He added, "Yeah, today Trump handed over everything he had, and the judge was like ‘I’m still gonna need the other $463 million."

The NBC anchor continued joking that Trump is going above and beyond to raise money which included using Airbnb to rent out his homes because he was so short on cash, "If you go on Airbnb, you can rent Trump Tower, Mar-A-Lago, and Eric."

🚨Donald Trump has been unable to get a bond for the $464 million judgment in his New York civil fraud trial, his lawyers say.pic.twitter.com/94RRm6pGIS — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 18, 2024

In an earlier interview with ABC News, James clearly stated, "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets." She also expressed her enthusiasm for taking away any of Trump's prominent downtown buildings, including the high-rise Trump Tower at 40 Wall Street.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

According to The New York Post, Trump in response has appealed desperately to his followers to assist him in posting the $464 million bail after his legal action over New York fraud concluded. As the payment deadline drew near, the former president begged supporters to contribute $20.24 to $3,300 or more via his joint fundraising committee. Trump also claimed in the message that James, the attorney general of New York, was pursuing his properties, with a focus on the Trump Tower.

In the statement, Trump loudly expressed his displeasure with the prospect of having his property confiscated by saying, "KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF OF TRUMP TOWER!" The message added, "So before the day is over, I'm calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!"