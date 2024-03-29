Jimmy Fallon Jokes About the Bible Being Donald Trump's Favorite Book After ‘Captain Underpants'

Donald Trump's recent promotion of a Bible on Truth Social has become ripe material for late-night comedy, especially on shows like Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Trump’s advertisement for a $60 God Bless the USA version of the Bible, in which he claimed the Bible was his 'favorite book,' has led to a humorous response from Fallon and his audience. In a video shared on Truth Social, Trump proclaimed the Bible was his beloved read, claiming to have 'many' copies at home. In the commercial, he was seen saying, “All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book.”

As per the reports of HuffPost, Trump captioned the post, “Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. Link in bio.” In retort to this, using his comedic Trump voice, Fallon quipped, “It’s my favorite book, right after Captain Underpants and the Cheesecake Factory menu,” eliciting laughter from the audience. He also humorously noted the color of Trump’s Bible, remarking, "I like how they made the Bible the exact color of his skin. Corinthian leather.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Adding to the hilarity, Trump’s Bible includes lyrics from Lee Greenwood’s song God Bless the USA in the singer’s handwriting. Trump timed the ad to coincide with Easter. But on a more serious note, Trump’s venture into Bible sales via Truth Social comes amid financial pressures, including legal fees and financing for his upcoming presidential campaign. The product, officially named the God Bless The USA Bible, is a collaboration with Greenwood, whose music has been a fixture at Trump's rallies.

Since Trump is now selling Bibles, here is a montage of clips of Trump giving us his vast and extensive knowledge of the Bible. pic.twitter.com/VKXQdT5wLA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2024

However, Fallon didn't stop at Trump's Bible promotion; he also poked fun at a recent courtroom sketch of the former President during his hush money trial. Describing the sketch as potentially the 'worst courtroom sketch of all time,' Fallon humorously compared other sketches to characters like 'Dr. Evil's hairless cat wearing a Trump wig' and the 'Mucinex Man's mother-in-law,' as reported by The Wrap.

Only in America can a guy sell bibles and then proclaim his holiness, then use the money to pay for his legal defense for paying hush money to a porn star he slept with while his wife was pregnant. Comedians literally can’t make that shit up. #TrumpBible #TrumpCrimeFamily… pic.twitter.com/yFZYclkL8k — Mark It Down 💙🌊🇺🇦 (@mdkulin) March 27, 2024

Trump's legal challenges continue to be a topic of interest and jest, given his intensely polarising nature as a public figure. A Manhattan judge recently set April 15 as the trial date for Trump's hush money case, the first of his four criminal trials. Judge Juan Merchan said, "[Prosecutors] went so far above and beyond what they were required to do that really it's odd that we're even here taking this time."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

This case revolves around allegations that Trump paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged encounter. Additionally, federal prosecutors claim Trump's company inflated lawyer Michael Cohen's reimbursement for the payment for tax purposes. Cohen has already pleaded guilty to several charges, including tax evasion and campaign finance violations.