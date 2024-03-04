Jessica Tarlov Turns Her Colleagues' Claims About Biden Into Facts About Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court has recently decided to personally address whether Donald Trump, as he asserts, is immune from prosecution regarding his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection attempt. This decision has pushed back any trial on this matter until at least late summer.

Meanwhile, Fox News host, Jessica Tarlov, recently addressed her conservative colleagues on The Five, who had been criticizing Democrats and the media for their reactions to the Supreme Court's decision. Tarlov clarified their statements, refuting accusations that Democrats were undermining democracy, according to HuffPost's report.

Tarlov said, “I love days when you guys think that you’re describing Joe Biden, but you’re actually describing Donald Trump." She further said, “So the person who didn’t want the American people to be able to speak in 2020 was Donald Trump. And he had his team of crackpot lawyers fan out across the country to bring forward frivolous lawsuits, when there had been recount after recount, to make sure that the American public was disenfranchised.”

Should the federal prosecutions against Trump be postponed past the November election and he wins, he might have the authority to instruct the Justice Department to dismiss the cases.

Tarlov's fellow hosts also criticized an Illinois judge's decision to exclude Trump from the state's primary ballots under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause. The ruling by a Cook County judge mandates the removal of former President Trump's name from Illinois' March 19 primary ballot. Judge Tracie Porter made this ruling following a lawsuit filed by a group of voters who contested the election board's unanimous rejection of their petition. The voters argued that Trump's actions during the Capitol riot rendered him ineligible for office, as per HuffPost's report.

Talking about this, Jeanine Pirro said, “I mean, these people, I’m so sick of their saying he’s a threat to democracy, when everything they do is a threat to democracy." At the same time, Trump is facing federal and Georgia prosecutions for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, along with two other criminal indictments. Supported by his media and political allies, he has framed these prosecutions as politically driven, alleging that Democrats and President Biden are manipulating the justice system against him.

Meanwhile, as reported by The New York Times, the primary season is gearing up for a busy period, with three caucuses and primaries scheduled for this weekend, followed by another on Monday, and then culminating in Super Tuesday. This event will see primary voters in 15 states heading to the polls to cast their votes.

Furthermore, polls indicate that former President Trump is all set to win the majority, if not all, of these contests. If these projections hold, Trump will be well on his way to securing the Republican nomination. Current national polls show him capturing nearly 80 percent of the vote, which would secure him the majority of delegates.