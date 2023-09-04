Kanye West ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Lawsuits, Spends Lavishly on Italy Vacation With Wife Bianca Censori

The famous rapper and fashion tycoon Kanye West has been in the news once more, but this time it's not because of his work in music or design. The 46-year-old performer and his wife, Bianca Censori, are presently on an extended vacation in Japan and Italy, and it appears that he is having a blast. Kanye appears to be in a carefree state of mind while litigation looms large in the background.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Timothy Norris

Kanye doesn't seem affected despite dealing with a number of legal issues, like as lawsuits from former Donda Academy teachers, ex-Yeezy employees, and even his former manager. A source close to the artist claims that "Ye doesn't give a crap" about the legal disputes and is confident in the ability of his legal staff to manage them. He is putting more emphasis on his family, his new songs, and perhaps making another bid for the president, per The U.S. Sun.

Kanye's latest adventures have included dining at luxurious restaurants, meeting with designers, and going on buying binges at prestigious clothing stores like Balenciaga. The self-described "creative genius" continues to spend a lot of money on his holiday.

Kanye West & his Fiance Enjoying themselves in Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/4UJOFW0ma3 — Celebworld (@Celebworld_2) August 31, 2023

After claiming to have lost "$2 billion in a day" as a result of his anti-Semitic remarks last year, which led to him being dropped by numerous big fashion brands, fans and followers question how Kanye has been maintaining such a lavish lifestyle. Despite the difficulties, it appears that Kanye still has a sizable amount of income, enabling him to enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

"Ye has joked before he likes being sued, he really doesn't care about all that, he's been a part of lawsuits for years, it's just part of the fame game to him," the source told the outlet. "He's having the time of his life at the moment traveling around with Bianca, she's his rock, and they have a tight team of influential people who are working for Yeezy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROKEN GALERIÉ (@brokengalerie)

The source added, "They have been joined by friends, his new CEO Dov Charney, assistants, and his regular sushi chef, he's blowing a fair bit of money, but he feels he'll be back in business soon. Ye isn't even using a phone number right now, he just has an email address which he sometimes uses for FaceTime, but he's pretty off the grid."

The seeming gap between Kanye's current lifestyle and the internet world is one intriguing element. The source claims that he is currently only using an email address, occasionally utilizing it for FaceTime, and is not even using a phone number. Kanye is spending time on his creative projects while on vacation. Throughout the summer, he has been recording new music, and insiders have confirmed that "new music is imminent."

