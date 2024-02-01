Jessica Biel Reveals Her 'Unusual' Habit But Maintains Silence on Marital Issues With Justin Timberlake

Amid continuous rumors regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's marriage, the actress recently made news for an unexpected reveal about her bathing habits. While Biel has kept quiet about the reported marital troubles, she shared one of her showering habits on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Biel recently took to TikTok to share a unique and interesting part of her everyday routine: eating in the shower. In a lighthearted video, the actress admitted to finding great pleasure in snacking and drinking while showering. According to The Things, Biel uses a built-in shelf in her bathtub to store food such as yogurt or coffee, allowing her to multitask and enjoy some "me time."

She said, "Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I'm just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement. I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways. I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that’s a big deal. It’s pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying."

In her TikTok video, Biel gave some guidelines for anyone who wants to follow her shower-eating regimen. She underlined the necessity of having a ledge in the shower for people to store their food or drinks, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Biel joked about the 'difficulty' in chewing while keeping the mouth closed to avoid allowing shower water in.

"The only tricky thing is when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water," Biel added. The actress explained that she started this practice to have some solitude as a mother, seeking moments of privacy away from her two sons.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray

While Biel discusses her unusual shower routine, she maintains silent on the ongoing allegations surrounding her marriage to Timberlake. Various sources have suggested that trust concerns and prior infidelity have resurfaced, particularly with the release of Britney Spears' biography, The Woman in Me. Biel has declined to comment on the speculation, leaving fans and the media to speculate on the present state of her relationship.

Britney Spears new memoir reveals Justin Timberlake made her get an ABORTION, because he wasn’t ready to be a father.



In the pop stars new book ‘The Woman In Me”- due out October 24- Spears writes:



“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready… pic.twitter.com/Kuy0NmqLkZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 17, 2023

As per The Independent, Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007 and married in 2012. The couple has endured various obstacles over the years, with current speculations claiming that the publishing of Spears' memoir has put more strain on their relationship. The book made shocking revelations about Timberlake's past, including that he pressured Spears to have an abortion when she became pregnant during their relationship. According to People, Spears' memoir reveals new details about her and Timberlake's romance. Spears discusses her sad experience with an abortion during her relationship with Timberlake.