Jenny McCarthy’s Transformation Has Netizens Talking — and Not in a Nice Way

Jenny McCarthy’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in early January 2026 has taken the internet by strom and that is mostly because of the noticeable change in her appearance. While she joined Cohen and Salley Carson of The Bachelor fame to have a few drinks and discuss The Real Housewives, all that netizens could talk about was her appearance, especially her teeth.

Under an unofficial Facebook page post featuring McCarthy, one user was quite direct with their comment, saying, “It’s the WHITE teeth. Looks awful.” Another one added, “Too much ozempic……her TEETH are outgrowing her face n body. Then she sits and plays with her hair like middle school girls.” A third user compared her to MAGA, saying, “She’s been MAGAed.” Their comment hinted at the trend of Right-wing women relying on heavy plastic surgery and makeup to look a certain way.

Another user commented, “It’s these teeth. I don’t understand for the life of me these actors and actresses get them. They have more $ than they know what to do with and they all look like the chiclets I chewed as a child. It changes their whole face and speech. Madison Lecroy is another one and Tamara. I wish they just left that out of their makeover. They were beautiful before.”

Jenny McCarthy’s new teeth are TOO BIG 😬 — Sarah allen (@Iamsarahallen) January 14, 2026

The conversation about her teeth was not only limited to Facebook as users on X also started commenting on that same feature as one user added, “Jenny McCarthy’s new teeth are TOO BIG.” However, comments on her teeth are not really new as there are comments on X dating back to 2022 that say, “Just saw Jenny McCarthy on tv, apparently when her and Jim Carrey broke up she got The Mask and the Teeth.”

However, McCarthy’s dental situation is also due to certain health problems she has been facing. Talking to PEOPLE last year, she said, “I’ve had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth,” she revealed to PEOPLE. “I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs.”

She then added that the troubles began with a failed ceramic dental implant, explaining, “My teeth were falling out, implants falling out. They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection. I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only.”

Talking about how she is recovering, McCarthy added, “As of now, I’m able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again, I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs. People should actually feel a little sorry for me!”

Unfortunately, the way netizens’ have been trolling her does not seem like they have much sympathy for her. McCarthy’s situation again highlights the problem that many celebrities face when certain surgeries go wrong and they have to bear long term health consequences.