Nicki Minaj’s TikTok Dance With Scott Bessent Divides The Internet

Nicki Minaj is all over the internet these days, less for her songs and more for her political alignment. She has been very vocal about her support for President Donald Trump and has only good things to say about him.

Recently, she posted a video with Scott Bessent, most likely on the same day as Trump Accounts Summit. Here, Nicki can be seen dancing with the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, doing a TikTok trend.

This trend is a mashup of songs that includes Nicki’s own “Beez in the Trap” and “What’s Up” by the rock group 4 Non Blondes. The video also showcases the caption, “Trump Accounts jumpstart the American Dream.”

Trump Accounts is an initiative for families to start building wealth for their children from birth. Babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, will get a one-time deposit of $1,000 into their accounts. From then on, parents can add more to this account to make it thrive over time.

Nicki Minaj’s unusual way of promoting the matter is garnering attention from both supporters and critics. Some believe it to be a smart move to combine pop culture with politics, while others disagree.

Scott Bessent and Nicki Minaj make a music video! This is getting better and better.

I started to follow Nicki, she needs all the support she can get for everything she does exposing the pedophiles & criminals in Hollywood! Bessent is amazing as well he is a great human being. pic.twitter.com/5rFIG5WPQq — Evita26 (@ewa_baczkowska) February 4, 2026

Supporters of Nicki Minaj are full of praise on X, where a user stated, “Scott Bessent and Nicki Minaj make a music video! This is getting better and better.” Others also commented things like, “Scott Bessent just showed up in a Nicki Minaj video and it’s absolutely LEGENDARY. How can you not love this guy? Straight-faced. Zero cringe. Pure confidence.”

However, that does not mean everyone likes the video. One X user commented, “YIKES! Here’s Scott Bessent doing a cringe video with Nicki Minaj”. Another posted, “Please God, make it so the Trump administration stops embarrassing the good people of America.”

Please God, make it so the Trump administration stops embarrassing the good people of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — zdcrown (@zdcrown159937) February 4, 2026

Nicki has faced considerable negative backlash for her sudden turn to MAGA, with her photo at the Trump Accounts Summit going viral. On the same day the TikTok video was shot, Nicki flaunted her support for Trump by holding his hand.

But in Nicki’s own words, this support is not random. At the Super Bass podcast with Katie Miller, Nicki claimed she felt Trump was getting unfairly bullied during his campaign. She added, “I felt that same, you know, a lot of that bullying in this man’s campaign, and all of the lying. I felt that that had been done to me for so many years, and I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

Whether the internet loves Nicki or not, she has definitely succeeded in marketing Trump Accounts. Still, people will wait and see how long her support will last.