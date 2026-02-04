Taylor Swift Is ‘Hesitant’ To Invite Blake Lively to Her Wedding with Travis Kelce – Here’s Why

Gossip Girl alum and former close friend Blake Lively might be left off the guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

According to a recent report, Taylor Swift, 36, feels hesitant to invite her once-close friend to her nuptials with Travis Kelce. Us Weekly revealed on Wednesday that the pop star isn’t sure she will include Blake Lively, 38, on the celebrity-filled guest list.

Tay Tay believes an invite would “trigger a media frenzy.” The two celebrities’ friendship has been under scrutiny since Taylor got dragged into Blake’s legal case with It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Recently, private texts between Swift and Lively were included in unsealed court exhibits, leading to the iconic pop star feeling “exposed and kind of violated.” According to a source, their friendship “is not what it once was,” due to an “emotional gap that’s hard to ignore.” Moreover, the source noted that “rebuilding that closeness doesn’t feel simple or immediate.”

Meanwhile, another insider revealed where the two women stand, saying, “They may have exchanged texts here and there since, but it’s been a long time since they’ve had a meaningful conversation.”

“Taylor has stepped back because it has eroded a bit of trust between them,” the source added. “When Taylor got pulled into this, it triggered boundary tightening… It will take time to see how things end up between them.”

The iconic singer and songwriter is set to wed Kelce, 36, at one of Taylor’s favorite venues, Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island in the summer of 2026. The pair became engaged in August 2025 after dating for two years.

According to Page Six, Lively had not “reached out” to Taylor about the proposal – and “[wasn’t] going to.” It was also noted, “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding because she just won’t [be].”

Meanwhile, Swift wasn’t a guest at Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ 2012 as they only became pals in 2015. Prior to Lively suing Justin Baldoni, 42, for alleged sexual harassment (which he denies) in December 2024, Lively was regularly photographed out and about on multiple double dates with Swift, Kelce and her husband, Reynolds. However, there have been no new photos of the group of friends in more than a year.

However, Taylor isn’t the only celebrity getting caught up in the legal fray, as Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck and others have been listed in recent exhibits.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have allegedly received messages or emails from Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Reportedly, the couple invited them to watch the actress’ version of It Ends With Us. Moreover, Damon apparently told Reynolds he would help “any way we can.” However, Affleck allegedly never responded to Blake’s email.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s trial is set to happen on May 18, 2026.