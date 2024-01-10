The first track from Jennifer Lopez's new album, This is Me Now, the follow-up to her amazing 2002 collection, is a provocative new single. The album is JLo's ode to Ben Affleck after their covert marriage in Vegas on July 17, 2022, two decades after their first engagement. As reported by The U.S. Sun, the lyrics go: "Is this real life? Too good to be true. Take me all night. I can still feel the passion in your eyes. I'm so in love with you. Give me that touching, teasing, so good I can't believe it. Don't wanna share with no one else. You're always the one I needed. Don't gotta keep a secret but I'll let you keep me to yourself."

Jennifer Lopez on the #GoldenGlobes2024 red carpet talking about her upcoming album and movie This is Me Now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l0bwFwxTaQ — Jen Massive 👑💚 (@JLoverTrini) January 8, 2024

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Remains 'Calm' While Husband Ben Affleck Shows 'Dramatic Display of Frustration'

This is not the only song on the album that Lopez has devoted to her husband; she has another song called Dear Ben II, which is a sequel to the song Dear Ben from her previous album, This Is Me... Then. The new album has songs like To Be Yours, Mad in Love, Rebound, Greatest Love Story Never Told, and This Time Around. When they started dating in the early 2000s, their notorious mega-flop film Gigli caused a media storm and enraged their fan groups.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/utJk30zWOp — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) January 8, 2024

Lopez said in an open interview with Variety that they still own the vehicles from their first public relationship. She acknowledged that they both suffered from PTSD as a result of their first media scrutiny, but she also clarified that, as a married pair, "we’re older now. We’re wiser." She further added, "We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Earl Gibson III

Also Read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Face Strained Relationship After Matt Damon’s Opinions Surfaced Publicly

Recently, Lopez was questioned by Variety writer Marc Malkin on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles about how she knew that her third marriage was her 'last wedding.' As reported by Page Six, she replied calmly, "When they say you know, you know. And other times, when you didn’t know, you also didn’t know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you leap into anything. I do, anyway. Not just personal life but in my professional life [too]."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/D2yfq7UxC0 — Ben​Affleck​ (@SW5aVVm6SA1hls7) January 9, 2024

Also Read: Here's What Jennifer Lopez Said About Her Initial Split With Current Husband Ben Affleck

Pressing Lopez further, Malkin inquired about Affleck's opinion of her 'playing up the wedding aspect' of her life. She said, "I think he sees me as an artist, and he knows that I’m going to express myself. He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his. I am so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."

While Lopez's outfit already dominated the show, the pair made a spectacular entry on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Affleck's film Air was nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Lopez looked stunning in a pink strapless mermaid dress by Nicole + Felicia couture, which she paired with an identical cloak that had exaggerated flower sleeves. She accessorized the ensemble with Christian Louboutin shoes, a Judith Leiber handbag, and stunning Boucheron jewelry.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Acknowledges That She And Ben Affleck Still Have PTSD From Their First Relationship

Jennifer Garner Upset By Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Smoking Habit, Reportedly Thinks J-Lo 'Enables' Him