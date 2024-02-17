Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Shy Away About Being Intimate With Ben Affleck in Latest New Album

In the realm of music, Jennifer Lopez has never been one to shy away from sharing intimate details of her life, and her latest release, Greatest Love Story Never Told, is no exception. With lyrics that leave little to the imagination, Lopez takes fans on a journey through her passionate relationship with Ben Affleck, leaving no stone unturned.

At 54, Lopez proves that age is just a number as she boldly croons about the physical aspects of her marriage to Affleck. In the chorus of the song she expresses, “Missing your body/Climbing on top of me/Slipping inside of me/Way that I ride it/Bodies aligning/Look at our timing.”

But Greatest Love Story Never Told is more than just a steamy song; it is a testament to the enduring love between Lopez and Affleck. Through the lyrics, Lopez reflects on the serendipitous nature of their relationship, describing, "Twenty years ago, feels like time is froze / We livin’ in the greatest love story ever told / We never let it go / And never told a soul / We could’ve been the greatest love story never told ... It’s destiny how we found each other twice in one lifetime” This sentiment is resonated in their real-life romance, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs since they first met on the set of Gigli in 2001.

Their initial engagement in 2002, was marked by a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond ring only to be followed by a postponement and eventual cancellation of their wedding in 2003. They released a joint statement at that time, stating, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.”

As per Page Six, fast forward nearly two decades later, Lopez and Affleck have reignited their flame, much to the delight of fans globally. After rekindling their romance in 2021, they sealed their love with a second engagement and a low-key wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in 2022. Lopez has been vocal about the divine impact Affleck has had on her life, describing, “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable.”

She further added, “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically. Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

As per People, in interviews leading up to the release of her album, This Is Me…Now, Lopez has expressed a newfound sense of self-love and acceptance, crediting her past experiences, including her relationship with Affleck, for shaping her into the person she is today. Through her music and accompanying documentary, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, Lopez invites fans into her world, offering a glimpse into the complexities of love, loss, and ultimately, redemption.