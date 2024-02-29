Jennifer Lopez Claims Ben Affleck Was ‘Reluctant’ and a ‘Silent Participant’ in New Documentary

Jennifer Lopez has opened up and shared intimate details about her relationship with her husband, Ben Affleck, in her latest documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Recently, during a promotional interview, the singer-actor spoke about how Affleck initially had doubts about the project's viability.

Lopez, aged 54, revealed that Affleck, aged 51, had reservations about being involved in the project, not wanting to divulge personal details of their love story. This makes sense, given the documentary dives into the initial years of the couple fondly called by their fans "Bennifer." It also includes some personal letters written by the Gone Girl actor for Lopez that made Affleck reluctant. According to People, during a Q&A session with producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez revealed, "The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all."

"I just said to him during one of the parts of the movie, I was like, 'Is this weird?' He's like, 'Yes.' I said, 'You're crazy.' I told him he was crazy, not me. But I know that I'm a crazy one. I get that part," she continued. Despite Affleck's initial reservations, Lopez emphasized the importance of vulnerability in her artistry. She explained, "I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you're playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it's like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do."

Throughout the filming process, however, Affleck's perspective shifted. Lopez disclosed, "To be honest, when we started making the film, it just kind of got more and more bizarre and my husband, who had a front seat to the whole thing really, was the one who was like, 'We should be capturing this,'" Lopez revealed. "He was the one who brought on this incredible team," Lopez noted.

"I think people would think I'm so used to being in front of a camera and I'm quite comfortable with it, and that is true," the singer explained. "I am comfortable with it. But when you are kind of sharing your ... you don't have a script that you're reading and playing a character or you're not singing a song that you've written and is going to go out to the world, but you're just living your life and really sharing your deepest thoughts, because that's what you have to explore to tell this story and to do what you're trying to do. That one for me was very scary." As the release of The Greatest Love Story Never Told draws nearer, fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness Lopez and Affleck's story unfold on screen.