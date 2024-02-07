Jennifer Lopez Brushes off Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro on ‘Saturday Night Live'

On Saturday Night Live, Jennifer Lopez returned for her fourth appearance as a musical guest. With a live section hosted by Ayo Edebiri of The Bear, the On the Floor hitmaker made a comeback to Studio 8H. First up, Lopez performed on her most recent smash song, Can't Get Enough, including cameos from Latto and REDMAN. During the high-octane performance, the Let's Get Loud singer made a blink-and-you-miss wardrobe gaffe, but social media users were quick to catch it. A viral video, posted by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), showcased Lopez handling a loose hair extension and throwing it to the ground like a pro without missing a beat.

As per People, fans praised her presence of mind on X, "What a performer, shake it off and keep on!" one fan wrote, while a second fan added, "The show must go on. JLO ate up that performance." The recent unpleasant incident involving Lopez and Edebiri, 28, might be eclipsed by the All I Have songstress' wardrobe mishap. The young podcaster had once referred to Lopez's entire career as a sham on the Scam Goddess show in 2020. Edebiri remarked on her podcast, "Today I was thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J. Lo is performing at the Super Bowl." "Her whole career is one long scam," she continued.

As per The US Sun, touching on the topic during the SNL skit the Emmy award winner made fun saying, "Ok, ok, we get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout," she said. "Or run your mouth on a podcast. And you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online." Fans too found the whole controversy hilarious and tweeted in response, "Not Ayo Edebiri addressing her resurfaced jokes about Jennifer Lopez’s whole career being a scam during an SNL sketch lol," one fan tweeted. "Ayo addresses the JLO controversy in the best way ever on #SNL," a second fan wrote.

The title track from Lopez's ninth studio album This Is Me was played later in the evening. For the performance the I'm Real songstress looked gorgeous in a floor-length flowery gown with off-the-shoulder detailing. Lopez let her outfit do the talking, this time sporting her hair in a sleek updo and accessorizing with just her wedding jewels and a bedazzled microphone. The light pink statement dress also featured a thigh-high slit.

Lopez looked just as chic in the teaser photos she shared on Instagram before her performance on Saturday Night Live. She paired her bright yellow skirt and white turtleneck blouse with a light gray jacket, adding a gold belt and vivid blue pumps to complete the look.