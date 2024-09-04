Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce 'May Turn Ugly' Due to the Absence of a Prenup

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Jennifer Lopez addressed followers in her July 17, 2022, JLo newsletter, a day after eloping and tying the knot with Ben Affleck at the White Chapel in Las Vegas. But, given the present state of their divorce procedures, their spontaneous Vegas wedding might end up being a "bone of contention." A source confirmed to People that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement when they eloped and thus their divorce "has the potential to get ugly."

The insider also claimed that although the ex-couple is in mediation with prominent divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, "there are some sticking points over financials." Lopez said their assets were "unknown" to her when she filed for divorce on August 20. Only the income Lopez and Affleck made or the possessions they accumulated during their two-year marriage would be deemed community property and be divided, according to California state law. They each allegedly made millions from movies and endorsements including Dunkin' commercials, and in 2023 they purchased a luxurious Beverly Hills property, which they listed for $68 million in July, so dividing the assets will be a task in the absence of a prenup.

Sources have revealed new information regarding the circumstances of Lopez and Affleck's split, which insiders allege was partly caused by their stark differences in personality. This comes as the couple attempts to resolve financial issues. “Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her,” the source said, adding that he "didn't answer texts or calls" after her return to Los Angeles in May. “He’s happy with how it’s coming along. He’s where he wants to be in a neighborhood that he loves. He is very focused on the positives,” the source added.

As for Lopez, “she still feels fortunate — she’s surrounded by family, friends,” the source added. “The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.” However, the Atlas actress is finding it emotionally hard to live in their Beverly Hills mansion, “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well," an insider revealed according to People. While another close source said Lopez is "doing as well as she can" and “seems relieved” after filing. "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out.”

Lacking legal representation, the On the Floor singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court. She "just wanted to get this done" and move on, a source said based on her actions. Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted having dinner at the Toscana restaurant in Los Angeles with friend and associate Matt Damon and Damon's wife Luciana. Following the filing, the Oscar-winner has been spending more time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and his children, a source said, the Air actor is "doing well and is very focused".