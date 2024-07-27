'The View' Host Ana Navarro Targets Trump’s Personal Life: “Five Children From Three Different Mamas”

Ana Navarro, known for her sharp takes on ABC’s The View, didn't hold back on Friday. As one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, she recently commented on his personal life. She pointed out that his five children—Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron—were from three different marriages. The remark came after Navarro mentioned the nasty comments Donald and other Republicans are making about Kamala Harris and her dating history as a part of a smear campaign against the new Democratic nominee, according to Page Six.

Donald married Ivana Trump in 1977, Marla Maples in 1993, and Melania Trump, in 2005. Navarro argued, “You guys want to make her dating history and her personal history an issue? Let’s do that, Okay? Bring it on." She added, “You want to talk about Donald Trump, who has five children from three different mamas?” She then asked, “How would Kamala be treated if she was that?” Navarro didn't just stop at Donald but also shared a provocative photo of Melania to make her point, as detailed by Page Six.

“Some Republicans are out there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue. Go right ahead...I’ve never seen naked pics of @kamalaharris or her spouse. Kamala never partied with sexual predators. You wanna go low? I’m not leaving one thing unanswered this time. Not a one. I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea," she wrote in the caption. Navarro was alluding to Trump supporters accusing Harris of sleeping her way to the top, commenting on both Harris’ integrity and her accomplishments.

Disagree. She actually did sleep her way into and upwards in California politics and most women (and men) may learn that and see it for what it is: evidence of an unqualified political aspirant getting ahead based on smthg other than merit. It’s relevant, and fair game. https://t.co/qIrx0xGC6a — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 22, 2024

Former Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly, for instance, posted on X and opined, "She actually did sleep her way into and upwards in California politics and most women (and men) may learn that and see it for what it is: evidence of an unqualified political aspirant getting ahead based on something other than merit. It’s relevant, and fair game." Meanwhile, Cardi B came in support of Vice President Harris and tweeted, "What does Kamala Harris's husband or relationships have to do with her credentials? Do y’all hire people based on who they f-king??"

What does Kamala Harris husband or relationships have to do wit her credentials? Do y’all hire people based on who they fcking?? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 23, 2024

Netizens also rallied in support. A person argued, "Kamala Harris's credentials should be evaluated based on her experience, qualifications, and accomplishments in her career and public service, not her personal relationships." In a recent interview, Michael Steele, the former Chair of the Republican National Committee, also described Donald’s jabs at Harris as 'incoherent'. He said, “At a rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump showed in real time how the ground has shifted for Republicans, as he tried out some incoherent attacks on his new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, including repeatedly mispronouncing her name and trying out a recycled insult or two," as reported by The Hill.