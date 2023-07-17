Trump Details $1 Billion in Income in Revised Personal Financial Disclosure: “Americans Need to Know”

Former President Donald Trump claimed he made over $1 billion in his revised financial filings, according to The Washington Post. Trump is running for re-election to the White House in 2024.

After being granted two extensions, Trump submitted his initial report on April 14. The application mostly covered 2021, all of 2022, and at least one mention of 2023. The funds in the updated records filed with the Office of Government Ethics, have been earned from international businesses, a golf course in Florida, and speaking fees. The April financial disclosure listed hundreds of sources of income and a broad range of income Trump earned from each of these sources. However, the new details in the revised filings state a total earning of almost $1.2 billion from all his sources of income, as calculated by the Washington Post.

Also Read: Ron Desantis Slams Donald Trump for Not Committing to the Debates & Skippng Iowa: “Earn the Nomination”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits

Emory Rounds, the director of the Office of Government Ethics, whose tenure ended on July 12, certified the revised financial filing on July 6. The update not only includes additional sources of income but also more precise information about how much the former president made and spent, reports The Messenger.

For instance, when Trump declared revenue from a luxury resort in Ireland, the initial report stated that he was receiving less than $201, but the subsequent report revealed that he was paid in euros, which currently equals around $6.2 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Also Read: 'The View's Sunny Hostin And Joy Behar Mock Journalist Geraldo Rivera's Closeness With 'Racist' Donald Trump

His April statement, which did not include precise revenue figures, listed more than 25 sources of income totaling more than $5 million. Trump lists three revenue sources totaling more than $100 million in the July filing, including $284 million from the sale of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, $159 million from his Miami golf resort, and $199 million from four joint ventures with Hudson Waterfront Associates.

In the revised filings, Trump's social media network Truth Social's operator, Trump Media & Technology Group, reported receiving almost $1.2 million in advertising. He also disclosed money earned as part of fundraising events which amounted to $900,300 for him and $250,000 for Melania Trump from a December 3, 2021, Florida fundraising event.

Also Read: Prosecutors Question Donald Trump's Close Allies Whether He Knew He Lost Power in 2020 Elections

A revised personal financial disclosure filing from former President Donald Trump made public Thursday offered new details about the roughly $1 billion that he appears to have earned in his post-presidential life https://t.co/i2oNtYWliP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 14, 2023

Additionally, he also received $5.35 million in license fees from an entity known as DT Marks Oman LLC. The Trump Organization reportedly reached an agreement with a Saudi real estate firm to invest $4 billion in the construction of a Trump hotel, house, and golf course in Oman, according to a previous New York Times report. Trump also revealed that he settled an additional loan with Deutsche Bank for his mortgage on a golf course in Doral, Florida.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

As per CNN, the latest reports also reveal that Melania received $155,000 for a December 2021 Palm Beach speech from the super PAC, Make America Great Again. However, the super PAC's prior filings with the Federal Election Commission did not specifically identify it as a donation to Melania Trump and instead disclosed two payments totaling $155,000 for "event planning and consulting" to a company called "Designer's Management Agency."

Not surprised that he was using the presidency for his own personal gain. — Ran12021 (@ran12021) July 16, 2023

"When we have exact numbers, you get a much better look of seeing what his actual net worth is, and where potential conflicts of interest exist," said Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for the Washington-based watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics. "We haven't had a president making millions of dollars from overseas business before. These disclosures show exactly where money is pouring in, and that's something Americans need to know."

More from Inquisitr

Melania Trump Received $155,000 in 2021 From Donald Trump's Super PAC for a 'Speaking Engagement'

Donald Trump Mocks Chris Christie as a 'Sloppy Loser' After Christie Criticizes Him as a Coward