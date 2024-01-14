Jennifer Lawrence Had to Ask a Celebrity Friend to Leave on Her 'Awful' Wedding Day

Jennifer Lawrence candidly disclosed that her glamorous and star-studded wedding to Cooke Maroney in 2019 was far from a peaceful one. The actress opened up about the less-than-perfect experience, describing her wedding day as 'awful' and 'so stressful.' This revelation surfaced during a recent conversation on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, as reported by the Mirror. She shared, “It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'” Despite reassurances from her guests, Lawrence couldn't shake off the unease and found herself in a state of distress, unable to relax.

She further added, “I’ll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying; they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine'. My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there; your grandmother almost died.'"

Amid the star-studded guest list, including notable figures like Adele, Ashley Olsen, and Kris Jenner, Lawrence expressed her worry about one specific celebrity not having a good time at her wedding. It was her friend Robert De Niro who became the focus of her major concern, as disclosed by HuffPost. She said, “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around. I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here.’”

The actress further recalled, “I went over and whispered; I was like, ‘Go home,’ and he was nice—he, like, talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go.’” After telling De Niro to leave out of concern, the actor from Don't Look Up shared that it truly made her feel better. Additionally, despite bonding with De Niro through three successful films, Lawrence admitted she didn't expect him to take her wedding invitation seriously.

Meanwhile, Lawrence and Maroney's love story unfolded when they started dating in June 2018 after they met each other through a mutual friend. The art dealer took the step forward with a proposal in February 2019, and the couple exchanged vows in October of the same year at the opulent Belcourt mansion in Newport, surrounded by a popular guest list. Moving on, the arrival of their first child, Cy, blessed their lives in February 2022. The couple then embarked on their honeymoon at the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort on a remote Indonesian island. Furthermore, despite all the wedding stress, Lawrence proved to be a good host, celebrating until late at night with the wedding guests, as noted by People.

Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding to hubby Cooke Maroney was anything but stress-free https://t.co/LxL9UVJ7mN pic.twitter.com/1ZgjGIPWaD — Page Six (@PageSix) January 10, 2024

Reflecting on the past year, Lawrence recounted a moment of being a bit overwhelmed when her husband got down on his knee to propose to her. In a YouTube series, she said, "[It was] terrifying, but very, very exciting." She further added, "I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, 'What? What? What?' And then going, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.'" On the other hand, her close friend De Niro welcomed his seventh child in April last year, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen giving birth to a baby girl, as reported by The Independent.

