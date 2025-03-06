Jennifer Garner is ‘Afraid’ to Get Back With Ben Affleck—Is the ‘Nanny Affair’ Scandal Still Haunting Her?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck might give their romance another go. The exes who were married for 10 years might be giving rekindling their romance a thought. Reportedly, Garner has reservations about falling back in love with her exes. A source revealed how Jennifer Garner is “deathly afraid” of starting a romance with her ex.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce on February 20, 2025. The two got married back in July 2022. The singer initially filed for divorce in August 2022. A source revealed that Lopez “just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter” as the divorce negotiations were going on.

The ex-couple owned a mansion in Beverly Hills, which must have been a significant topic of discussion during the negotiations. Ben and Jennifer initially bought it for $60.9 million and want to sell it for $68 million.

The Batman actor was photographed with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner while he was dealing with the divorce. The two stars were married for a decade and also share three children from their marriage.

Following Affleck’s divorce from JLO, the exes were seen out and about in town with their children several times. Reports of the two possibly getting back together have emerged ever since. A source even told RadarOnline that Ben “regrets” letting Jennifer go.

On the other hand, Jennifer has been in a relationship with John Miller since 2018. A recent report claimed that Miller had asked his longtime girlfriend to “step back” from Affleck.

Rumors about the two rekindling the romance that has been around for months grew after the two were recently photographed together. The exes were snapped by paparazzi as Ben held his ex-wife in an intimate hug.

ben affleck and jennifer garner (sept. 6th) pic.twitter.com/ZoBmFF6ZXD — badpostaffleck (@badpostaffleck) September 7, 2016

A source spoke to the Daily Mail to reveal that Garner has her reservations when it comes to rekindling the romance with her. The insider shared that the actress is “deathly afraid of falling back in love” with Affleck.

The source explained that the reason behind Jennifer’s “trust issues” is Ben’s alleged affair with their children’s nanny. They also shared that the actress “loves” the father of her children but is “worried that he will crush her all over again.”

Healing a “broken heart” once again would mean “too much drama” for the actress. The insider also explained how the pair’s children factor into Garner’s decision. “Plus, she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad,” the source added.

The source concluded by pointing out there’s a risk that a lot “could go wrong” if the couple decides to reunite. Garner has previously opened up about her heartbreak following the divorce.

ben affleck and jennifer garner being cute (2005) pic.twitter.com/UAcXqQA3j7 — best of ben affleck (@badpostben) June 23, 2016

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the star spoke about how “tender” the marriage ending had made her. “It was a real marriage. It wasn’t for the cameras,” the actress had noted. The actress also shared how it was a “huge priority” for her to make the marriage work, which “did not work.”

Even after the divorce, the actress had only good things to say about the father of her children. “He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?” she had said in the interview. Garner went to gush about her ex by calling him “brilliant,” “charismatic,” and “generous.”