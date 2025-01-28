Ben Affleck Sharing an Intimate Appearance with Jennifer Garner Again—Reportedly Jennifer’s Boyfriend is ‘Furious’ Over it

Ben Affleck seems to be pushing his way deeper and deeper back to his ex Jennifer Garner’s life, even though both of them have moved on with other relationships. However, as per RadarOnline.com Garner’s new boytoy is taking major exception to their repeated reunions. Garner and Affleck, both 52 were recently spotted together with their child Fin at a school play in Santa Monica, Calif. This Sunday.

The couple and co-stars have three kids together, Samuel, 12, Fin, 15 and Violet, 19, have remained strong and share a mutual respect for each other. Since Affleck’s high-profile divorce with Jennifer Lopez, Garner has been a special shoulder for Ben. Sources spotted Jennifer Garner wearing a relaxed simple jacket on top of a sweater and jeans. Ben Affleck was seen wearing a beige coat over a green shirt, taking a smoke break.

Ben Affleck cozies up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce: ‘He’s very happy’ https://t.co/snMC0Wd7C9 pic.twitter.com/VHrfqZJALG — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2024

The Daredevil couple has been spending more time together and even shared the same house after Ben was forced to evacuate his house and move in with his ex partner during the L.A. wildfires. As per a report, the actor had to leave his $20million home and took the decision to stay with Garner in her home nearby. It is still unclear if the actor went to check on his family and then leave or planned a long-term stay in the house.

The Pearl Harbor star bought his Pacific Palisades mansion last summer after his split from Jennifer Lopez, which comes with six bathrooms, and five bedrooms. Their previous marital home in Beverly Hills that costs $68 million is currently up for sales. However, the relationship that has rekindled may be a bit too close for some, taking into consideration Garner’s current relationship with John Miller.

As per sourced from RadarOnline.com, Miller was initially “understanding” when the 13 Going on 30 star put their life at pause just to comfort the Batman fame following his split with Lopez. However, after Garner decided to spend Thanksgiving with her ex, John Miller apparently flipped out. A source told Radar, “It’s getting to the point where it’s really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he’s going to walk away.”

Garner and John Miller, 46, have been in a relationship since 2018, and there was also a buzz that they were on the way to tie the knot, until ‘OG Bennifer’ hit the scene. The insider claimed, “John’s fine with them co-parenting . He’s not saying she should cut Ben out of her life. But he’s sick and tired of standing back while she comforts him and tries to fix all his problems.”

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner spotted arriving at Ben Affleck’s rental home amid his marital woes https://t.co/OP9orr5krs pic.twitter.com/uhar2Glw01 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 13, 2024

The insider further added, “Ben always puts himself first, but Jennifer just can’t seem to do the same – and she may end up losing a really great guy over this.” The source confessed: “He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she’ll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He’ll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away.”

Even though Garner and Affleck have split their ways for quite some time now, insiders close to the couple confirmed that he feels a level of comfort with her. The source also added, “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”