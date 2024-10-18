'Heartbroken' Jennifer Garner was Forced to Live in the Same Home Where Ben Affleck Cheated On Her

While Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's breakup reason remains a mystery to date, both citing their decision to be mutual, multiple reports claimed he allegedly cheated on her with their kids' nanny. On top of it, the heartbroken Garner was reportedly stuck with the ex-couples unconventional living arrangements forcing her to live in the same home he cheated on her.

The exclusive photographs taken by Daily Mail in 2016 revealed the couple's $17.5 million Pacific Palisades estate, where they were supposedly living together despite the nanny scandal, has been captured looking abandoned for months. In a series of before and after shots, the otherwise lush green property appeared unkempt, with kids' slides rusting, and bare patches.

Furthermore, the report questioned if the ex-couple were sharing the same space, and why the house's used areas like kid's play area, garden, and swimming pools were left deserted. It was also worth noting that while they shared the same house, Affleck had his own separate living quarters.

In other exclusive pictures, however, a bunch of people were pictured doing renovations of the property to supposedly arrange the space to meet their "separate" living needs in the aftermath of Affleck's infidelity. According to the outlet, Affleck would live in his "man cave" while Garner would settle in with their three kids- Violet, Seraphina, and Sam in the main house.

The 13 Going On 30 actress seemingly confirmed her ex-husband's cheating scandal, while keeping her lips sealed about more details. "Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation," Garner told Vanity Fair in a 2016 interview.

Christine Ouzounian, who was hired by the couple to look after their three kids, allegedly had a fling with Affleck, was fired immediately after the scandal became known. Garner further weighed in, "Bad judgment? Yes. It's not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations [with my children] about the meaning of scandal."

While they didn't immediately go their separate ways because of their kids, they kept their living arrangements the same in the down-low part of the house having a garden house, an office, an art studio, a gym, and two bathrooms keeping the main house which had five bedrooms and eight bathrooms exactly the way it was, however, untouched. With the photos, one could figure they didn't use that upper portion much.

A report by PEOPLE magazine revealed although the pair had to live together, the setting became too stressful with a source saying, "The kids love when Ben is home and that's why Jen let him stay at the family house. She never wanted them to be disappointed that Ben wasn't there. But it was emotionally draining for her."

Garner and Affleck ended their decade-old marriage for reasons unknown to the media and fans. However, they remained on cordial terms for the sake of their three children, showing up for them whenever they needed to.

This article was originally published on 08.01.24.