Jennifer Lopez seems to have garnered immense support from Jennifer Garner. Apparently Garner, who was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018, believes that Affleck should “grow up” and be “nicer” to Lopez as she and Affleck navigate their divorce in recent times.

As per sources, Jennifer Garner is said to have significant influence over Ben, and she feels the need to intervene. When it comes to Ben’s behavior, especially towards Lopez, Garner feels she has to talk to Ben. According to sources, Ben Affleck has not been that gracious towards J. Lo. He has been showing ingratitude and impatience, while on the other hand, Lopez has been maintaining peace.

Even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially ended their two-year marriage this month, their divorce will be finalized only on February 20, 2025. Notably, it took the On the Floor singer six months to finalize her divorce with Ben.

Meanwhile, both Ben and J. Lo are working their best to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their family. Affleck has been frustrated with Lopez’s attempts to get involved in his life, while she chooses to show kindness despite his disgruntlement with her.

Jennifer Garner is apparently impressed with Lopez’s dedication to their children. She observed how Lopez has been maintaining a steady figure in their lives, even though Affleck has not extended the similar effort towards J. Lo’s twins.

Garner does not seem to be pleased with how Ben has been behaving towards his ex. She describes him as grumpy and rude whenever they talk. The insider continued, “Ben is also pretty rude and grumpy whenever he talks to or sees J. Lo and for Jen that’s just not acceptable. She thinks he needs to grow up and act like an adult and start being a lot nicer to J. Lo.”

The situation has come into play when Jennifer Lopez has been concerned about Ben’s wellbeing, especially when she heard about his evacuation at the time of the Los Angeles wildfires.

While Ben did show his gratitude for the safety of his property, it must be noted that Lopez constantly offered support. She even reached out to help during this ordeal. Even though they are divorced, Affleck and Lopez are said to be keeping a mutual and amicable relationship for the sake of their kids.

Ben and Garner share three children together, while Lopez has 16-year-old twins from her marriage with Marc Anthony. As per a source, it is revealed that even though the romance is over, both of them continue to communicate when it comes to the kids. In order to lead a better life for their respective kids, both of them plan to be involved in each other’s lives.

J. Lo and Ben Affleck have reportedly settled their highly-publicized divorce through mediation, with an agreement which they reached in September 2024.

The divorce papers revealed that none of the parties will be paying any alimony or any kind of spousal maintenance. The documents were filed on January 6, 2025, in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents revealed that Lopez will also be dropping Affleck from her legal name. The celebrity couple have no children together and are now waiting for the judge to finally settle their divorce.